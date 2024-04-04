THE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY ALONGSIDE JESÚS LÓPEZ CELEBRATE THE GOLD MEDAL FOR MERIT IN FINE ARTS AWARDED TO LÓPEZ

AITANA, ALEJO STIVEL, ANTONIO OROZCO, THE CARMONA FAMILY, DAVID BISBAL, DAVID BUSTAMANTE, ISRAEL FERNÁNDEZ, JOSÉ MERCÉ, JOAQUINA, JUAN MAGÁN, LOLA INDIGO, MALA RODRÍGUEZ, MANUEL ALEJANDRO, MANUEL CARRASCO, NACHO CANO, PABLO LÓPEZ, RAPHAEL ROSARIO, AND VANESA MARTÍN, ARE AMONG THE ARTISTS WHO CELEBRATED, WITH JESÚS, HIS RECOGNITION FOR MORE THAN 45 YEARS IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

MIAMI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesús López, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula celebrated in Madrid, together with industry colleagues and artists, the recognition of THE GOLD MEDAL FOR MERIT IN FINE ARTS, which López received yesterday in Cádiz from the King and Queen of Spain.

Jesús López, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula

Jesús López, who started at just 18 years old distributing cassettes in Galicia, has become one of the most important executives in the global music industry. With more than 45 years in the field, López has proved perseverance, work capacity, innovation and talent which has led him to achieve this milestone of receiving the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts.

The Spanish producer has worked for decades with Spanish and Latin American artists and is behind global hits including "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee; "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William, "La Camisa Negra" by Juanes, "Bailando" by Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona, and "La Macarena" by Los Del Río.

The ceremony and celebration led by Manuel Fuentes was full of surprises and left unforgettable moments where some of the invited artists sang versions of the most emblematic songs that have accompanied Jesús during this 45-year adventure.

David Bisbal performed Camilo Sesto's "Vivir Así Es Morir de Amor," Antonio Orozco performed Pablo López's renowned anthem "El Patio," Joaquina sang Joaquín Sabina's "Nos Dieron Las Diez," followed by Lola Indigo performance of María Jiménez's "Se Acabó," José Mercé performed Luis Eduardo Aute's "Al Alba," and Pablo López performed Triana's "El Lago." Additional performances included Mala Rodríguez interpretation of Caetano Veloso's "Cucurrucucú Paloma," while Israel Fernández performed "Solo Pienso en Ti" by Asturian singer-songwriter Víctor Manuel. Moreover, the celebration continued with Rosario Flores' famous hit "Te Lo Digo Todo y No Te Digo Na" performed by Antonio Carmona, followed by Manuel Carrasco's performance of Pedro Guerra's "Contamíname." As the celebration came to an end, a medley of "La Macarena," "La Camisa Negra," "Bailando," "Mi Gente" and "Despacito" ended the unforgettable performances.

This celebration also included gratitude and support from great international artists including J Balvin, Karol G, Sebastián Yatra, Luciano Pereyra, Leon Geico, Oscar Flores, Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Fernández, Gustavo Santaolalla, Juan Luis Guerra, and Los Tigres Del Norte, among others.

SOURCE UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO