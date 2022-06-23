The Arts Center at Fountain Park Taps Todd Leahy to Lead as Executive Director

Leahy to lead ACFP in creating an engaged and inclusive community to celebrate performing arts.

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arts Center at Fountain Park proudly announced today the appointment of Todd Leahy as the Executive Director, beginning August 1, 2022. Mr. Leahy's appointment marks the conclusion of a thoughtful search conducted by the ACFP Board of Directors. ACFP will be the home for performing arts across York, Lancaster, and Chester counties in South Carolina.

Todd Leahy, New ACFP Executive Director

Mr. Leahy brings more than 16 years of major fundraising experience to ACFP and a deep passion for arts and community building. "It was imperative for us to find someone who not only understood the job requirements but who also embodies the heart of our mission," says Matthew Dosch, Chairman of the ACFP Board. "Todd shares our vision to put The Arts Center truly at the center of the performing arts in our region both physically and metaphorically."

Most recently, Mr. Leahy was the Major Gifts Officer for United Way of Central Carolinas. There he raised more than $2M annually while managing a robust portfolio of donors at all levels. Since 2011 - and across multiple roles - Mr. Leahy not only raised record numbers but also forged lasting community relationships that continue forward.

"I see the opportunity for Fountain Park to become the anchor of community engagement, with ACFP at the center of it all," says Mr. Leahy. "And while we work toward that center being a physical space, we can be advocates, supporters, partners, and good neighbors to those already thriving here. I want performing arts to be accessible to the entire community for generations to come."

His passion for the performing arts was passed down to Mr. Leahy as a child, and it's something he's doing for his children today. "As a kid, I went to shows in Spartanburg, and just recently, we gave my daughter a season pass to Blumenthal - I'm passing it down. That's what I want to build within the region - a love of the arts that outlives us all."

Mr. Leahy is tasked with leading ACFP in its mission to connect, educate, and inspire through shared celebration of the arts. "We met with many candidates who could do the role's tasks, but it was Todd who truly grasped the need to connect an active, engaged, and inclusive community of performing artists and arts organizations, while touching the lives, passions, and imagination of those who share a love for the performing arts," says Melanie Jones, ACFP Board Secretary.

"I want every part of the community to feel like they can participate," says Mr. Leahy. "Whether taking a class, attending a concert, listening to the symphony, or going to a school play, art should be accessible and enjoyed widely. I am immensely grateful to the ACFP board, the search committee, and the community for giving me this opportunity."

For more information about The Arts Center at Fountain Park, and how you can become involved, visit www.theartscenterfp.org.

