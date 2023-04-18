The Arts Center at Fountain Park Unveils Initial Plans to the Community

Community embraces opportunity to weigh in on the design of the performing arts center

ROCK HILL, S.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arts Center at Fountain Park recently held two days of events to share the initial plans for the performing arts center with the community. The events were specifically designed to personally introduce the Pfeiffer team, a Perkins Eastman Studio, to the local community and to encourage arts advocates, community members, and potential users of the center to share their aspirations, which in turn will shape the future of ACFP.

"From the very beginning, we have wanted ACFP to be accessible to the community, and what better way than to get their input while we're in the pre-design phase," says Todd Leahy, Executive Director of ACFP. "By engaging with community partners early on, we know the end result will be one embraced by all."

"It is important to us to hear directly from the community," says Jean Gath, Pfeiffer Principal. "These smaller groups ensure unfiltered input, which is invaluable during this phase. And these events won't be the last." Pfeiffer's team believes that creating a performing arts center that reflects the needs and aspirations of the community in which it builds, can only be achieved through this type of open, ongoing dialogue.

ACFP will hold follow-up events in the coming months once the design team and Building Committee can incorporate the feedback gathered. These community-based events will provide valuable touchpoints throughout the multi-year project and allow the community to partner in the future of ACFP.

"When we say we want to hear from the community, we mean it," says Mr. Leahy. "As a matter of fact, if anyone wants to share their input or just wants more information, they can email me personally - it's that important."

Located in the center of the multifaceted innovation district, The Arts Center at Fountain Park promises to be the premier innovative arts center for the performing arts, arts education, and entertainment in the tri-county region and beyond. Emphasizing inclusivity, accessibility, and community, ACFP will exemplify the area's innovative and collaborative spirit and its long history of community strength and shared experience. ACFP will complement the local sports tourism industry, providing a well-rounded cultural experience for the local community.

