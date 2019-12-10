The Ascent Announces Best Savings Accounts and Best Credit Cards for 2020

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ascent, a personal finance brand by The Motley Fool that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters, released today its short-list of the Best Savings Accounts and Best Credit Cards for 2020.

The Ascent's editorial team analyzed over 100 financial products and compiled in-depth reviews of the top credit cards and savings accounts on the market. Savings accounts were evaluated based on fees and APYs, while credit cards were evaluated based on fees, APRs, and rewards.

"Our number one goal is helping people find the best products and offers to improve their finances," says Nathan Hamilton, director and industry analyst at The Ascent. "We're firm believers in the Golden Rule. If we wouldn't recommend a credit card or savings account to a family member, we wouldn't recommend it on our site. Plain and simple."

The Ascent's Best Savings Accounts for 2020 are:

Best Savings Account: HSBC Direct Savings

Best Savings Account: Marcus Savings by Goldman Sachs

Best Savings Account: CIT Bank Savings Builder

Best Savings Account: American Express National Bank

Best Savings Account: Barclays Online Savings

Best Savings Account: Discover Online Savings

The Ascent's Best Credit Cards for 2020 are:

Best Bonus Category Cash Back Credit Card: Discover it® Cash Back

Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Credit Card with Balance Transfer Offer: Citi® Double Cash Card

Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Credit Card: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best Credit Card for Restaurants: Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best Cash Rewards Credit Card with Sign Up Bonus: Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best Credit Card for U.S. Supermarkets and Gas: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card with No Late Fees: Citi Simplicity® Card

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card with Bonus Category Cash Back: Discover it® Balance Transfer

Best Travel Credit Card with Sign Up Bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best Flat-Rate Travel Rewards Credit Card: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Best Travel Credit Card with No Annual Fee: Discover it® Miles

Best Credit Card for Students: Discover it® Student Cash Back

Best Credit Card for Building Credit and Cash Back: Discover it® Secured

Best Credit Card for Building Credit with Low Security Deposit: Capital One® Secured Mastercard®

About The Ascent

The Ascent, a subsidiary of The Motley Fool, offers unbiased ratings and reviews of hundreds of personal finance products and services, as well as jargon-free advice on topics ranging from how to navigate getting out of debt to choosing the best credit card for your lifestyle. To date, The Ascent has helped more than 12.7 million people across the United States improve their financial health.

