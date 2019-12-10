The Ascent Announces Best Savings Accounts and Best Credit Cards for 2020
Dec 10, 2019, 08:00 ET
DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ascent, a personal finance brand by The Motley Fool that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters, released today its short-list of the Best Savings Accounts and Best Credit Cards for 2020.
The Ascent's editorial team analyzed over 100 financial products and compiled in-depth reviews of the top credit cards and savings accounts on the market. Savings accounts were evaluated based on fees and APYs, while credit cards were evaluated based on fees, APRs, and rewards.
"Our number one goal is helping people find the best products and offers to improve their finances," says Nathan Hamilton, director and industry analyst at The Ascent. "We're firm believers in the Golden Rule. If we wouldn't recommend a credit card or savings account to a family member, we wouldn't recommend it on our site. Plain and simple."
The Ascent's Best Savings Accounts for 2020 are:
- Best Savings Account: HSBC Direct Savings
- Best Savings Account: Marcus Savings by Goldman Sachs
- Best Savings Account: CIT Bank Savings Builder
- Best Savings Account: American Express National Bank
- Best Savings Account: Barclays Online Savings
- Best Savings Account: Discover Online Savings
The Ascent's Best Credit Cards for 2020 are:
- Best Bonus Category Cash Back Credit Card: Discover it® Cash Back
- Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Credit Card with Balance Transfer Offer: Citi® Double Cash Card
- Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Credit Card: Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- Best Credit Card for Restaurants: Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Best Cash Rewards Credit Card with Sign Up Bonus: Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Best Credit Card for U.S. Supermarkets and Gas: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- Best Balance Transfer Credit Card with No Late Fees: Citi Simplicity® Card
- Best Balance Transfer Credit Card with Bonus Category Cash Back: Discover it® Balance Transfer
- Best Travel Credit Card with Sign Up Bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Best Flat-Rate Travel Rewards Credit Card: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- Best Travel Credit Card with No Annual Fee: Discover it® Miles
- Best Credit Card for Students: Discover it® Student Cash Back
- Best Credit Card for Building Credit and Cash Back: Discover it® Secured
- Best Credit Card for Building Credit with Low Security Deposit: Capital One® Secured Mastercard®
About The Ascent
The Ascent, a subsidiary of The Motley Fool, offers unbiased ratings and reviews of hundreds of personal finance products and services, as well as jargon-free advice on topics ranging from how to navigate getting out of debt to choosing the best credit card for your lifestyle. To date, The Ascent has helped more than 12.7 million people across the United States improve their financial health.
