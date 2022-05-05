The ASCII Group Announces New Initiative to Membership Community with Sandler Partners

BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASCII Group, a large membership-based community of independent North American MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers, is pleased to announce a new initiative with Sandler Partners, a leading distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services.

By collaborating with Sandler Partners, ASCII members will have access to their unique, and competitive portfolio of telecom, technology, and Cloud solutions. This engagement will allow ASCII members to broaden their technology portfolios with over two hundred telecom and Cloud Provider solutions, while further increasing their ability to serve their clients.

"We are pleased to be working with Sandler Partners and recognize the emerging synergies between the telecom and IT industries," said Alan Weinberger, Chairman & CEO, The ASCII Group. "We are delighted to present another benefit to members of the ASCII community that will yield additional revenue opportunities for their businesses."

"Being independent and private, we can work a little differently than most technology distributors," states Alan Sandler, Founding Partner. "We're free to concentrate on the relationships we build with our community –educating and empowering technology professionals with impartial solutions, not driven by quota's or agendas, providing ironclad contracts, and support that allows customer service, everyone's holy grail, to always be the first and last consideration. We are grateful to welcome The ASCII Group to our community, the Sandler Partners team is ready to help you succeed."

The ASCII Group is committed to helping its members meet the increasing demand for telecom solutions for their SMB clients. This new initiative with Sandler Partners will provide members an additional opportunity to expand their service offerings.

To learn more about becoming a member of The ASCII Group, please visit www.ascii.com.

About The ASCII Group, Inc:

The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers. The Group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national and international reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of leading and major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit www.ascii.com .

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, they've expanded beyond their telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.

