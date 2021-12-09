The ASCII Group Collaborates with Amazon Business to Offer New Benefits to its MSP Members

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASCII Group is pleased to announce a new collaboration to provide its Managed Service Provider members in the United States with direct access to hundreds of millions of items on Amazon Business, such as IT hardware and associated business products.

The ASCII Group is a large membership-based community of independent MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers. The collaboration was officially announced at ASCII's IT Success Summit in California. ASCII members can leverage Amazon Business as a comprehensive destination to access a wide range of products across categories that cater to their various needs, while potentially receiving additional cost benefits. This program will allow members to see shared business lists of frequently purchased items by ASCII's participating MSPs.

MSPs play a pivotal role in maintaining the infrastructure of businesses, and that role has become even more pronounced because of the pandemic and the necessity for secure remote working capabilities. With this growing reality of cyberattacks, MSPs have become key to the overall health of businesses in the United States. The access to Amazon Business will help equip them in that part of their mission because it gives them immediate access to essential computer equipment and key business items. With Amazon's operational efficiencies, quick access to such items is indispensable for ASCII's IT business owners.

"We are thrilled to begin this crucial relationship with Amazon Business," said Alan Weinberger, Chairman & CEO, The ASCII Group. "This collaboration is a pivotal moment within our community and the IT Channel, whereby ASCII's vision comes full circle in terms of enabling our membership network to increase their profitability, business success, and to better serve their clients."

"We're excited to be working with The ASCII Group," said Matt Roemer, senior manager at Amazon Business. "With recent supply chain challenges and the evolution of virtual work, making online procurement easier for customers of all sizes and industries is among our top priorities, and one we share with ASCII."

The ASCII Amazon Business Network initiative is live on ASCII's member portal and is available in the US only.

To learn more about becoming a member of The ASCII Group and taking part in this program, please visit www.ascii.com/onboard/.

About The ASCII Group, Inc:

The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers. The Group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national and international reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of leading and major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit www.ascii.com .

Press Contact

Alysia Vetter

Vice President of Marketing

Tel: 800-394-2724

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.ascii.com

SOURCE The ASCII Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ascii.com

