The Asher Delivers Uptown Living And Luxury Comfort To Minneapolis

Located in the center of West Lake and Lagoon at 1125 Lagoon Avenue, The Asher's desirable location provides easy access to local destinations, including the Greenway Trail, Uptown, the Chain of Lakes, and neighborhood restaurants and shops. With studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available, each unit features sleek, contemporary interiors and smart-tech features, including two-toned cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, herringbone backsplash in the kitchen, in-unit laundry, private entrances, premium flooring and walk-up patios. Residents will also have access to private balconies in select units and entry to an outdoor terrace leading to the year-round temperature-controlled pool.

"With The Asher, we have created a luxury apartment community that emulates a best-in-class resort that prioritizes our residents' comfort in one of the area's most popular neighborhoods," said Diane Batayeh, CEO of Village Green. "Every detail of The Asher was carefully selected to reflect a high-quality, luxurious lifestyle ideal for entertaining family and friends or a relaxing night in. The result is a perfectly balanced mix of a casually cool community with unparalleled city living in the heart of Minneapolis that people will feel proud to call home."

Residents of The Asher will enjoy a variety of amenities, including a rooftop deck with grilling station, a 24-hour tech-focused fitness center, club room, on-site pet washing, coworking stations, and a bike and hobby lounge. The community also features eco-friendly amenity spaces that are solar powered.

For more information about The Asher or and pre-leasing options, please visit www.theashermpls.com .

About Village Green

Founded in 1919, Village Green is an award-winning Detroit-based property management company serving more than 90 cities throughout the United States. With nine offices nationwide, located in Baltimore/D.C., Connecticut, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Scottsdale, Village Green's hospitality-based business model is focused on delivering exceptional living through passionate service. The company operates approximately 40,000 units. Village Green is led by a team of industry-recognized, award winning professionals, who take great pride in delivering authentic experiences through valued relationships, tailored amenities and uncompromised five-star hospitality quality level service. For more information on Village Green, please visit: www.villagegreen.com.

SOURCE Village Green

Related Links

http://www.villagegreen.com

