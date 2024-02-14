The Ashley Lashley Foundation Launches Call for Applications for 2024 HEY Campaign Ambassadorship Programme and Regional Focal Points

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Lashley Foundation proudly launches the application process for the 2024 HEY Campaign Ambassadorship Programme and Regional Focal Points (RFPs), signaling an exciting new phase for the 4th edition of the Healthy and Environment-friendly Youth (HEY) Campaign. In collaboration with UNICEF, the Clara Lionel Foundation, and The Pan American Health Organization, the HEY Campaign aims to unite young activists globally to tackle the critical intersection of climate change and health, with a focus on empowering grassroots leaders and youth-led initiatives.

The HEY Ambassadorship and Country Network Programme, central to the campaign's mission, will bring together diverse groups of young people to collaborate under country networks, advocating for climate action and health policies. Meanwhile, Regional Focal Points (RFPs) will play a crucial role in overseeing and guiding Ambassadors within their respective regions, ensuring effective advocacy efforts. Both RFPs and Ambassadors must meet specific application requirements, including proficiency in English and attendance at scheduled interviews.

The programmes offer a range of benefits, including stipends, funding opportunities, mentorship programmes, and access to networking events and training programs. The application deadline for RFPs is March 7th 2024, and for Ambassadors, it's March 15th 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the campaign's website for more information and to apply at https://www.theashleylashleyfoundation.org/initiatives/call-for-regional-focal-points-and-hey-ambassadors-2024 . For inquiries, please contact Yazid Mikail, HEY Campaign Coordinator, via 1246 840-3578 or [email protected]. Join the HEY Campaign in shaping the future of climate action and health advocacy!

https://www.theashleylashleyfoundation.org/the-hey-campaign

SOURCE The Ashley Lashley Foundation