The Ashley Lashley Foundation Launches the 2nd HEY Global Climate Fund

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Lashley Foundation is proud to announce the return of the HEY Global Climate Fund, which will continue to offer young people around the world the chance to access climate finance in the amount of $2500 USD. This initiative is made possible by the support of our partners, the Clara Lionel Foundation and Open Society Foundations.

We received more than 1400 applications from young people around the world in 2022. Three (3) chosen young climate activists between the ages of thirteen (13) and twenty-seven (27) will receive a grant from the HEY Global Climate Fund this year for their projects related to the topics of solid waste management, water conservation and food security, and climate change and health.

Interviews with the twenty (20) candidates who made the cut would take place between July 31st - August 25, 2023. Successful winners of awards will be revealed on Friday, September 15, 2023, and will be required to give The Ashley Lashley Foundation updates every two months.

Sounds interesting, visit us at https://www.theashleylashleyfoundation.org/the-hey-global-climate-fund/ for more information and apply!

The Ashley Lashley Foundation has been a national and worldwide advocate for bringing environmental and health issues impacting small island developing states to the forefront, with a particular focus on youth climate initiatives. The Ashley Lashley Foundation strives to keep the conversation about health and climate change relevant, particularly among young people.

