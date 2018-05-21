The Ashton-Drake Galleries Introduces Harry and Meghan -- the Royal Romance Wedding Dolls

Weeks leading up to the wedding, master doll artisans began the process of sculpting authentic likenesses of the couple. Crafted of fine bisque porcelain and painted by hand for lasting beauty, the dolls are impressively sized and created to scale. The finest fabrics were procured in advance so that as the wedding was being broadcast, seamstresses had everything they needed to design representations of the bride and groom's attire.

"Everyone in the division was on site and working by 5:00 a.m. when William and Catherine were married, and we did the same thing the morning of May 19th. There was so much excitement and enthusiasm, it was a lot of fun to be part of it," explained Ashton-Drake's Vice President Karen Cox. "I'll never forget the first sighting of Meghan in her wedding dress. So classic and elegant, she looked stunning walking up the steps of St. George's Chapel as the adorable attendants held her long veil. Meghan and Harry captivated all of us with their fairy-tale wedding, and it's that magic we want people to feel when they see our dolls."

The Royal Romance dolls are available from Ashton-Drake for $159.99 each. A YouTube video is also available showing the creation of the dolls the day of the wedding. For more information, please contact Kathy Wilhelm at (847) 581-8605 or via e-mail at kathy.wilhelm@bgeltd.com.

About The Ashton-Drake Galleries

The Ashton-Drake Galleries has earned more prestigious industry awards for its bride dolls than any other maker of fine collector dolls since 1985. The company provides high-quality dolls for adults as well as an exclusive line for children, and backs its products by a 365-Day, Unconditional Guarantee, considered the best in the business. Ashton-Drake's innovative offerings are available through its catalog, direct mailings, advertisements and online at www.ashtondrake.com.

