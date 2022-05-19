The Ashwagandha Factor is the Key Ingredient in Btein High Protein Energy Bars

Btein Bars Uses Ancient Indian Medicinal Root to Aid Mental Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwagandha is the key ingredient in Btein Bars, a new high-protein energy bar on the market.

"We call it the Ashwagandha Factor," said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina. "Ashwagandha is an ancient healing root used for centuries to relieve stress."

NutritionalOutlook.com says Ashwagandha is one of the "40 top-selling ingredients in natural retail stores since 2015."

"Consumers are looking for products that contain Ashwagandha," Saran said. "We chose to use this Ayurvedic herb because cultures have used it in traditional remedies for thousands of years. Ashwagandha is known for alleviating stress. It has a calming effect."

Btein Bars not only contain Ashwagandha but also 20 grams of high-quality protein and low-glycemic natural sugars.

"We developed a healthier energy bar that provides you with a significant amount of your daily recommended intake of protein, and gives you mental health relief with Ashwagandha," said Saran Shanmugam, co-founder of Btein Bars. "Plus, we only use low-glycemic natural sugars to prevent a dramatic rise in your blood sugar levels."

Saran Shanmugam said that Btein Bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Coconut Almond flavors, emphasized these health benefits to retail buyers who attended an ECRM event in March.

"Our team promoted Btein Bars as a healthier alternative to many of the energy bars on the market," Saran Shanmugam said. "We have created a health niche that consumers want."

"We took the best of modern nutritional science and combined it with the traditions of Ayurveda, a traditional Indian healing system that has used Ashwagandha to help people for centuries," he added.

WebMD lists several health benefits of Ashwagandha that are supported by research:

Relieves stress and anxiety Eases arthritis symptoms Improves exercise performance in healthy young adults Improves sleep

Hema Saran also wanted to point out that low-glycemic natural sugars are a vital ingredient in Btein Bars.

"There is a growing diabetes, or blood sugar, crisis in the country, which is also affecting young children because of the obesity epidemic that is widespread," she said.

Hema and Saran said consumers are clamoring for healthier energy bars.

"We believe we have a bar packed with protein, low-glycemic natural sugars, and Ashwagandha, which puts us at the front-line of what today's consumers want," Hema and Saran said.

For more information, visit bteinnutrition.com or OneLavi.com.

