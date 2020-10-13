The Asia Group Welcomes Dr. Jason Furman as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Group is pleased to announce that Dr. Jason Furman has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. As the former chief economic advisor to President Obama, Dr. Furman will provide clients with unparalleled depth and expertise into the key macroeconomic trends shaping Asia and international markets.

"During this period of tremendous change, business and investment leaders face unique challenges across Asia - but also incredible opportunities as key markets in the region recover and thrive in the 21st century. Jason is uniquely positioned to help our clients navigate through uncertainty to capture and advance new business opportunities in a post-COVID world," said Dr. Kurt M. Campbell, The Asia Group Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder.

"Jason has played a critical role in helping our clients understand the economic shocks introduced by the global pandemic on our signature COVID-19 webinars. As Senior Advisor, Jason will bring to bear his unique insight and cutting-edge analysis across the full range of macroeconomic issues confronting our clients in Asia and beyond," said Nirav Patel, The Asia Group President and Co-Founder.

Dr. Jason Furman served as the 28th Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers from 2013 to 2017, acting as President Obama's chief economist and a member of his cabinet. During this time, he played a key role in most of the major economic policies of the Obama Administration and advised the White House on a wide range of topics including macroeconomics, trade, and technology policy.

Dr. Furman currently serves as a Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy jointly at the Harvard Kennedy School and Department of Economics at Harvard University. He is also a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, where he continues to shape the global policy discourse as the world navigates the post-COVID-19 recovery. Dr. Furman is also a trusted counselor to some of the world's leading CEOs, financial institutions, and non-profits.

The Asia Group is the premier strategic advisory firm to the world's leading companies seeking to excel across the Indo-Pacific region. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and supported by our office in Hanoi and senior advisors across Asia, The Asia Group is the partner of choice for corporate leaders, investors, academic institutions, and non-profits. We leverage decades of experience operating at the highest levels of government and business in Asia to provide our clients with strategic, high-impact, and cross-cutting advisory services.

