NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Air Compressor Market Research Report: By Type (Positive Displacement, Dynamic), Lubrication Type (Oil-Free, Oil-Flooded), Portability (Portable, Stationary), Pressure (Ultra-Low-Pressure, Low-Pressure, Medium-Pressure, High-Pressure, Hyper-Pressure), Application (Construction, Power, Industrial Manufacturing, HVAC-R, Chemical and Cement, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Textile), Regional Insight (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815884/?utm_source=PRN



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) air compressor market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The key factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors and expanding automotive industry. An air compressor is a mechanical device, which compresses the air using energy (chemical, electrical, or any other form). Several industries make use of this technology, such as food & beverage, textile, chemical & cement, oil & gas, and automotive.



When type is considered, the APAC air compressor market is bifurcated into dynamic and positive displacement. Out of these, the positive displacement category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) and is predicted to hold its position during the forecast period, both in terms of volume and value, due to the rising demand for rotary air compressors. Dynamic air compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. This category is further divided into axial flow and centrifugal compressors.



On the basis of application, the APAC air compressor market is categorized into textile, construction, food & beverage, power, industrial manufacturing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), oil & gas, automotive, chemical & cement, and others. The category of industrial manufacturing generated the highest revenue during the historical period and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well due to its fast growth in India and China. The application of food & beverage is expected to progress the fastest during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Segmentation



Market Segmentation by Type

Positive Displacement

Reciprocating

In-line

V-shaped

Tandem piston

Single-acting

Double-acting

Diaphragm

Rotary

Screw

Vane

Lobe and scroll

Dynamic

Centrifugal

Axial flow



Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type

Oil-Free

Oil-Flooded



Market Segmentation by Portability

Portable

Stationary



Market Segmentation by Pressure

Ultra-Low-Pressure

Low-Pressure

Medium-Pressure

High-Pressure

Hyper-Pressure



Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Power

Industrial Manufacturing

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R)

Chemical and Cement

Oil & gas

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Textile

Others (Healthcare, Research Laboratories, and Agriculture



Market Segmentation by Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor

By Application

Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Chemical and Cement

Healthcare

By Pressure

Ultra-Low-Pressure

Low-Pressure

Medium-Pressure

High-Pressure



Market Segmentation by Country

China Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

India Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Japan Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

South Korea Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Indonesia Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Australia and New Zealand Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Rest of APAC Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815884/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

