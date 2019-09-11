NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The Asia Pacific apheresis market studied is anticipated to grow with an CAGR of 11.26%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The major factors attributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific apheresis market are increasing diseases burden, rise in demand for blood components and associated safety and technological advancement in the development of new apheresis techniques. However, the factors such as high capital investment and cost associated with apheresis procedures is expected to restrain the market.



Apheresis has now become a popular mode of treatment for multiple complex immune disorders and there has been a remarkable change in the scenario pertaining to therapeutic apheresis in Asia-Pacific. With the increasing number of diseases and accident cases, along with technological advancements, the market studied is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising number of government initiatives, blood donation camps, and increasing awareness about healthcare are the factors responsible for the growth of the market studied. Apheresis technology is expensive. It is also technically and medically demanding.



Scope of the Report

Apheresis is a medical technique, where the blood of an individual, either a donor or patient, is passed through an apparatus that separates a particular constituent and returns the rest of the blood to the circulatory system. This is an extracorporeal therapy.



Key Market Trends

Neurological Disorders is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Indication Segment



The pattern of neurologic diseases in Asia is largely similar to that in the western countries, with cerebrovascular diseases, headache, and epileptic seizures being the most common complaints.



Disease features that are specific to Asia include a high proportion of strokes among the youth, mostly from premature atherosclerosis, a high prevalence of intracranial vs extracranial diseases, the relative commonality of neuromyelitis optica and the optic-spinal form of multiple sclerosis (MS), and high incidences of sex-linked dystonia and Parkinson's disease. Plasma exchange is one of the well-established therapeutic procedures that is usually used in many neurological autoimmune disorders. It is thought that the effects of plasma exchange occur through the elimination of pathognomonic inflammatory mediators, including autoantibodies, complement components, and cytokines. Most of the neurological disease treatments are benefited with therapeutic apheresis, and these effects most likely occur through the removal of harmful pathogenic autoantibodies and associated inflammatory mediators.



Competitive Landscape

The Asia Pacific aphersis market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few major players are currently dominate the apheresis market. With the increasing prevalence of diseases in the Asia pacific region and the usage of apheresis is expected to rise, thereby few other players are also expected into the market. Some of the major players of the market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Kaneka Corporation and Terumo Corporation are among others.







