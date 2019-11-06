NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Asia Pacific cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 16,107.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,852.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019-2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806292/?utm_source=PRN



The growth of the cardiovascular devices market is primarily attributed to the increasing acquisitions and collaboration activities and increasing rate of obesity.However, shortage of skilled workers is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, growth opportunities in the developing nations and declining prices of coronary stents are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific cardiovascular devices market in the coming years.

Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the countries across the region.Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese.



Obesity is one of the major issues that affects people of all ages and incomes globally.Overweight and obesity is the abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body leading to impaired health.



There is a higher increasing risk of developing complications and premature mortality with obese population.Obesity plays a major role in increasing cardiovascular diseases among the population across the region.



Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). According the data of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2015-2016, the obesity rate between the youth of the age group between 2 to 19 is 18.5%. The rate varies among different age groups, with rates rising along with age. While overall obesity rates remain higher than they were a generation ago. Lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, and rapid growth in the obese population is expected to increase the susceptibility of cardiovascular diseases among population in the region.

In 2018, the event monitor segment held a largest market share of 24.5% of the cardiovascular devices market, by device. The event monitor segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered such as easy monitoring and recording the cardiac rhythms of the patients. The ECG segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the technological advancements in the medical devices that allows the diagnose the heart beat in less time also the development has enabled to produce small and handy ECG devices.

In 2018, the coronary heart disease held a largest market share of 41.8% of the cardiovascular devices market, by application. The coronary heart disease segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the rising prevalence of the disease. However, the stroke segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of 61.9% of the cardiovascular devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the need for the cardiovascular surgery treatments that has become the major factor for the growth of the cardiovascular devices market. Also the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for cardiovascular devices included in the report are, Cardiovascular Disease Prevention and Rehabilitation (CVDPR), Health Technologies Fund (HTF), Innovative Medicines Initiatives (IMI), Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institute for Health and others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806292/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

