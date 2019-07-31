NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The Asia-Pacific disposable medical device sensor market is predicted to evolve at 10.66% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2026, collecting a total of $3116 million by the end of 2026.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow by 7% per annum by 2020, consequently boosting the disposable medical device sensor market for the forecast period.Cancer tracking sensors are gaining momentum in this market, while in terms of applications, the diagnostics segment leads the way.



China disposable medical device sensor market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2017.Rising disposable income amongst the population, growing prevalence of NCDs and a high percentage of the elderly population are the major driving factors for China market.



However, privacy and security threats and rigorous government regulations are challenges faced by this market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific region enjoys a presence of eminent market players like Philips Healthcare, Sensirion Ag, Hmicro Inc, Smiths Medical, OmniVision Technologies, Analog Devices, Masimo Corporation, Lifescan Inc, TE Connectivity, Olympus Corporation and Medtronic.



Companies mentioned

1. ADVENTA BERHAD

2. ANSELL LTD

3. B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

4. CARDINAL HEALTH INC.

5. DYNAREX CORPORATION

6. HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

7. KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD

8. MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.

9. MRK HEALTHCARE PVT. LTD.

10. RUBBEREX CORPORATION (M) BERHAD

11. PRIMUS GLOVES PRIVATE LIMITED

12. SEMPERIT AG HOLDING

13. SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD

14. TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD



