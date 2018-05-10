The Asia Pacific Market to Lead the OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) for Security & Defense Organizations Market by 2022

Swift advances in big data, data analytics, text analytics and artificial intelligence are facilitating the conversion of millions of scattered data points into manageable databases for intelligence analysts. Furthermore, an increasing amount of personal data, corporate content, and government databases that are now open and accessible to intelligence organizations around the world, are leading to a rise in OSINT investments and, by extension, OSINT, WEBINT or SOCMINT budgets.

The global Open-Sources Intelligence Market in national security, homeland security and public safety and defense is boosted by the following drivers:

Increased use of social networks and a rise of user-generated content, including video sharing, groups, and forums, which expand the amount of content available for intelligence organizations to gather and analyze.

Rapid advances in big data, data analytics, text analytics and artificial intelligence are facilitating the conversion of millions of scattered data into manageable databases for intelligence analysts. By automating OSINT, analysts can now cope with various sources and provide near real-time analyses

The growing willingness to release open governmental data to the web, facilitating data access on a personal or country level.

Leakage of private and secret data to the open sphere. Initiatives such as "Wiki-Leaks" or "Panama Papers" are exposing previously undisclosed information, enabling sophisticated intelligence organizations to make use of this data for the investigation and monitoring of people, companies, and countries through advanced OSINT tools.

Investment in intelligence gathering on citizens by less liberal countries – China's social media monitoring activity has been known for years and additional countries such as Russia and Turkey have already built capabilities to monitor citizens based on Open-Source Intelligence systems. This trend is now penetrating the once-perceived privacy stronghold in European countries. The 2015-2017 terror attacks in Europe have brought the civil and privacy rights vs. Homeland Security and Public Safety debate to new highs and should lead western European parliaments to increase OSINT budgets and Social Media Intelligence (SOCMINT)

social media monitoring activity has been known for years and additional countries such as and have already built capabilities to monitor citizens based on Open-Source Intelligence systems. This trend is now penetrating the once-perceived privacy stronghold in European countries. The 2015-2017 terror attacks in have brought the civil and privacy rights vs. Homeland Security and Public Safety debate to new highs and should lead western European parliaments to increase OSINT budgets and Social Media Intelligence (SOCMINT) The growth of OSINT training courses around the world, which have boosted the number of potential users of advanced systems. Courses offer publicly available Information collection techniques, top OSINT tools, and even HUMINT over OSINT capabilities.

The OSINT Market & Technologies 2017-2022 research forecasts that by 2022, Asia Pacific will hold 32% of the global Open-Source Intelligence Market. In addition, it is estimated that one of the fastest-growing verticals is OSINT for cyber intelligence, in the realm of threat intelligence.

This is the only comprehensive OSINT report published that examines each dollar spent in the market via 5 orthogonal money trails: regional markets, national markets, vertical markets, sub-markets and by technological solutions market.

Questions answered in this market report include:

What will the OSINT market size be in 2017-2022?

Which OSINT verticals are the fastest-growing?

Which countries are expected to invest in OSINT and WEBINT solutions and services?

What are the OSINT market drivers and inhibitors?

This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Explore more HSRC Reports at https://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com.

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

HSRC is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security & Public Safety industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 750 private sector clients (72% repeat customers), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,

Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz , www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-asia-pacific-market-to-lead-the-osint-open-source-intelligence-for-security--defense-organizations-market-by-2022-300646231.html

SOURCE Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Related Links

https://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

