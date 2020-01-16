NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific optical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,398.82 Mn in 2027 from US$ 873.44 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the optical microscopes market is primarily attributed to growing biotechnology sector and rising innovative product development.However, low resolution, magnification and surface view limit the use of optical microscopes are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, growing healthcare expenditure in Asia Pacific countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific optical microscopes market in the coming years.

To gain a high number of market share companies are investing in the development of a new microscope.These microscopes are produced by keeping in consideration of the requirement from the end user.



This technologically advanced product gives the company an edge over the competitor.The market is highly competitive, which requires continuous improvement in technology.



Companies in the optical microscopes market are gradually focusing on software-based variation to remain competitive.Since the demand from the life sciences industry for research is rising, Olympus based in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the leading player in optical microscope, and has launched the IXplore microscope range for modern laboratory life sciences and medical application requirements.



This product comes with an automated imaging technology feature for accurate and efficient experiments and the IXplore Live feature for precise live cell imaging. Furthermore, in November 2016, Nikon Instruments Inc., headquartered in Japan has developed New Eclipse Ti2 Inverted Research Microscope which doubles the field view and enhances the stability and usability. Nikon is continuously is expanding imaging capabilities for the researchers to address critical research.

Companies like Meiji Techno Co., Ltd., HIBUYA OPTICAL CO.,LTD, LABMATE ASIA and others are developing products with integrated automated platforms to increase their application in life science. Meiji Techno Co., Ltd. is among the leading three market manufacturer of optical microscopes in Japan.

In 2018, the inverted microscope segment held a largest market share of the optical microscopes market, by product.The inverted microscope is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages such as single offered by these type that include wide research in the field of cell biology and histology.



The inverted microscope segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Academics & research institute segment a largest market share of the optical microscopes market, by end user in 2018.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities.



Academics & research institute segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for optical microscopes included in the report are, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Bruker, JEOL Ltd., Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, ACCU-SCOPE Inc., Ken-A-Vision, Inc., Crest Optics and others.



