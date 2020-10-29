The Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The research antibodies and reagents market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2025 from USD 10.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The research antibodies and reagents market has evolved owing to factors such as growth in proteomics and genomics research, rising demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D activity and expenditure in the life sciences industry. Fueled by the growing demand for personalized medicine and structure-based drug design, the global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.



Based on product, the reagents segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagent and antibodies.The reagent segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019.



The reagents market is experiencing notable growth due to the growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields.



Based on technology, the flow cytometry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based technology, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies.The flow cytometry segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to this technique is its ability to perform simultaneous multi-parameter analysis on single cells within a heterogeneous mixture.It offers high throughput and the automated quantification of cell features.



These factors, along with technological innovations in flow cytometry and growing cancer research, are driving the growth of this segment.

• By application , the proteomics holds the highest market share during the forecast period.



Based on application, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. Proteomics held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents market in 2019.The growth of the segment is due to as it efficiently maps drug-protein and protein-protein interactions. Moreover, proteomic technologies have minimized the cost, time, and resource requirements for chemical synthesis and biological testing of drugs. Proteomic technologies, such as electrophoresis, ELISA, microarrays, and MS-based proteomics, are highly efficient for analytical laboratory testing.



By enduser , the pharmaceutical & biotechnology holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

The research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions and Contract Research Organizations.The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents end-user market in 2019.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide use of research antibodies in drug development for the identification and quantification of biomarkers and various analytical procedures.

• By Region, The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The growth of this market is primarily due to growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness of personalized therapeutics in the region. Also high-growth countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore are the major contributors to the Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market. This region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period primarily due to growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics.



Key players in the research antibodies and reagents market

The key players operating in the researsch antibodies and reagents systems include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Group (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer (US), Lonza (Switzerland), GenScript (China), and BioLegend (US).



