KEY FINDINGS

The Asia-Pacific stem cell market is anticipated to rise with the fastest CAGR of 9.89% over the projected years of 2019-2027. Chronic diseases like cancers have seen a considerable rise in the Asia Pacific region. As a result, the demand for stem cell market is further expected to rise in this region.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The China stem cell market contributed significant amounts of revenue share in 2018.A growing elderly population and fundamental progress in clinical stem cell research are factors which are majorly driving this country's growth.



The other countries analyzed in this report include India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and a few others in the Rest of Asia Pacific regional segment.Among these, momentous growth is expected from the Japan stem cell market.



Japan currently plays a significant role in the cancer stem cell market in the Asia Pacific region and the Japanese government is heavily investing in the healthcare industry in order to improve the healthcare facilities in the country.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the leading players in this market are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Vericel Corporation (formerly Aastrom Bioscience), Qiagen N.V., Fibrocell Science Inc., International Stem Cell Corp., Cellular Engineering Technologies, Inc., StemCell Technologies, Cytori Therapeutics, Cellular Dynamics International (Holding Company Fujifilm), GE Healthcare, Biotime Inc. etc.



