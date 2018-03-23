The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: GRR), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of February 28, 2018.

The Fund's total returns for various periods through February 28, 2018 are provided below.  (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees):  


Cumulative as of
02/28/18

Annualized as of 02/28/18

1
Month

3
Month

YTD

1
Year

3
Years

5
Years

10
Years

Since
Inception

NAV

-4.7

3.7

2.2

20.3

4.6

3.3

2.0

4.1

Market Price

-5.0

5.5

3.9

30.5

6.0

3.3

2.2

3.5

MSCI All Country
Asia ex Japan

-5.0

5.0

2.2

32.3

10.2

8.4

5.3

n/a¹

On February 28, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$48.3 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$13.94.

As of February 28, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition

Percent of Net Assets

Financials

30.1

Information Technology

19.6

Real Estate

11.6

Industrials

9.7

Materials

7.7

Consumer Staples

6.5

Telecommunications

6.1

Consumer Discretionary

3.8

Energy

1.6

Health Care

0.9

Cash

2.3

Portfolio Composition

Geographic Exposure %

Hong Kong

19.2

China

17.9

Singapore

14.9

India

13.5

South Korea

10.5

Taiwan

5.9

Indonesia

5.0

Philippines

4.4

Thailand

3.7

United States

2.2

United Kingdom

1.5

Malaysia

1.3

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of February 28, 2018, representing 37.8% of net assets, were:

Stock

Percent of

Net Assets

Samsung Electronics

5.9

Taiwan Semiconductor

4.7

Jardine Strategic

4.5

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

3.9

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation

3.4

Housing Development Finance Corporation

3.4

Swire Pacific

3.1

China Mobile

3.1

AIA Group

2.9

Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. 

2.8

Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable.  However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy.  Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.  The Investment Manager and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance.  Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower.  Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.  Inception date November 29, 1993.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

¹ There is no since inception figure for the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index because the inception date of the index is January 1, 2001.  

 

