The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) and Coalition of Partners Launch See Us Unite Cultural Campaign to Drive Awareness and Understanding of the AAPI Experience

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) and a coalition of partners including the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, The Henry Luce Foundation and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation, launched the See Us Unite cultural campaign, a multi-platform effort designed to accelerate impact and expand support for the AAPI community. This campaign will launch nationwide on social and outdoor media featuring leading Asian American public figures, such as Daniel Dae Kim, Naomi Osaka, Lisa Ling, Jeremy Lin, Fareed Zakaria, Michelle Kwan and many others.

As part of the campaign, on May 21, 2021, MTV Entertainment will broadcast "See Us Unite for Change - The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) in service of the AAPI Community" at 8:00pm EDT/PDT across its portfolio of brands (MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, VH1, CMT, TV Land and Logo) as well as BET and Nickelodeon, and stream exclusively on Facebook Watch. Hosted by Ken Jeong, the event will feature performances by artists including Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Sting and more as well as appearances by Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling, among many others. The event will also explore the history and contributions of Asian Americans and will feature testimonials from leading Asian American public figures, as well as individuals working to enact change on the ground, including Amanda Ngoc Nguyen, Ai-Jen Poo, Prof. Karthick Ramakrishnan and John C. Yang. The show's sponsorship is led by TAAF, along with Bank of America, Etsy, Verizon and ViacomCBS.

"Over the past year, we've witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of discrimination, violence and hate towards the AAPI community," said Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Executive Producer of the See Us Unite campaign, Board member of TAAF, and founder of Care.com. "But anti-Asian hate has had a long history in this country, and to truly shift perceptions on a larger scale, we must come together to take a stand against discrimination, slander and violence in all of its forms, utilizing every platform and tool that we have access to. Ultimately, our culture is our greatest asset in our effort to change hearts and minds."

Powerful grassroots-led efforts have emerged in response to the rise in anti-Asian violence and discrimination. To accelerate impact on the ground, the See Us Unite campaign is partnering with the Asian Pacific Fund to drive funding towards organizations including Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Stop AAPI Hate, National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF), The Asian American Education Project (AAEdu), Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP), the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA), and other AAPI organizations. Funds raised from the campaign will be directed towards education and awareness-raising efforts, as well as initiatives that build understanding and solidarity among diverse communities. Wieden+Kennedy provided in-kind support for the launch of the campaign.

"The rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is the latest in America's long legacy of racial injustice. Racism is pervasive and it thrives on ignorance. To end it, we have to first acknowledge it," said Ford Foundation President Darren Walker. "See Us Unite confronts that history and puts a spotlight on experiences that need to be seen and heard, because visibility matters."

"We stand in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and are committed to the ongoing work to address the challenges of racism, misogyny, and xenophobia in our country," said John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation President John Palfrey. "See Us Unite is a powerful campaign to combat anti-Asian racism and violence and celebrate the breadth of the AAPI culture and experience."

"We are honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community to celebrate their incredible contributions and stand up against the rise of bigotry and xenophobia," said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group.

Please visit SeeUsUnite.org for more information about the #SeeUsUnite campaign.

See Us Unite is a cultural campaign designed to accelerate impact and expand support for the AAPI community through solidarity and education. Our ambition is to amplify voices as we unite to change people's perception about what it means to be an American. We will do this by bringing allies and partners together to use our resources and networks to support the on-the-ground work of community organizers raising awareness, building understanding and broadening educational efforts about the Asian American experience. See Us Unite was created by a coalition of nonprofits led by The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), in collaboration with the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, The Henry Luce Foundation and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation in service of solidarity with the AAPI Community. In partnership with the Asian Pacific Fund, See Us Unite will direct support to Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ), Stop AAPI Hate, National Asian Pacific Women's Forum (NAPAWF), The Asian American Education Project (AAEdu), Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP), the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA), and other AAPI organizations.

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) is a convener, incubator, and funder committed to accelerating opportunity and prosperity for AAPI communities. TAAF supports advocates and organizations committed to AAPI causes so that together we can more effectively take action against hate and violence, and build the infrastructure needed to improve AAPI advocacy, power, and representation across American society. We were founded to solve for the longstanding lack of investment and resources provided to AAPI communities and we strive to be a catalyzing force for creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for the 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders living in the United States. Upon our founding, TAAF's Board raised $125 million to support AAPI organizations and causes over the next five years — the largest philanthropic commitment in history made by Asian Americans fully focused on supporting AAPI communities. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org .

