The Asian American Foundation's 3rd Annual Heritage Heroes Special Premieres on Prime Video

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) debuts the third annual television special of TAAF Heritage Heroes, which is comprised of five short films profiling everyday people making a difference in the AANHPI community. This year's heroes include trailblazers in entrepreneurship and leaders in the fight against anti-Asian hate in the cities of New York, Los Angeles, Oakland, Houston, and Seattle.

This year, viewers will find the award-winning special on Prime Video. The first film from Season 3, "Vision" featuring Sahra Nguyen, founder of Nguyen Coffee Supply, and directed by June Kim premieres today! Stream it here now. Also, catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of Heritage Heroes on the series page .

In a world rid of hate, there is only vision, joy, empathy, solidarity, and love. In Heritage Heroes 2024, TAAF imagines and explores this world rid of anti-Asian hate in a series of films that center its opposing forces to highlight the resilience of our AANHPI community today. Each story is a celebration of the AANHPI community not only in front of the camera, but behind it. In a series of five short films which will debut as standalone installments, five AANHPI filmmakers are each paired with a community leader or entrepreneur:

Film 1: "Vision" - New York (Premieres May 31): Sahra Nguyen , founder of Nguyen Coffee Supply, explores her path as an artist, activist, and storyteller to amplify her community and inspire systemic change. Directed by June Kim .

, founder of Nguyen Coffee Supply, explores her path as an artist, activist, and storyteller to amplify her community and inspire systemic change. . Film 2: "Joy (To Dance Again)" - Los Angeles (Premieres June 7 ) : After an unprecedented tragedy for the Asian American community of Monterey Park , ballroom dancing offers an unexpected path to healing and joy. Featuring TAAF grantee-partner Chinatown Service Center . Directed by M.G. Evangelista.

: After an unprecedented tragedy for the Asian American community of , ballroom dancing offers an unexpected path to healing and joy. Featuring TAAF grantee-partner . Film 3: "Empathy" - Oakland (Premieres June 14 ): After one young man's choices lead him to years of incarceration, Tien Nguyen discovers meditation to confront his troubled past. Featuring TAAF grantee-partner Asian Health Services and their community partner Family Bridges . Directed by Ty Sanga.

After one young man's choices lead him to years of incarceration, discovers meditation to confront his troubled past. Featuring TAAF grantee-partner and their community partner . Film 4: "Solidarity" - Houston (Premieres June 21): In Houston, Texas — America's fourth largest city — a community mobilizes to resist a powerful, hate-mongering pastor. This short documentary explores contemporary and historical solidarity among Asian-Americans and other immigrants in the deep South, illustrating how, from the streets of Asiatown to restaurant kitchens to City Hall, the AAPI community of Houston responds to fear, violence, and hate. Featuring TAAF grantee partners Boat People SOS (BPSOS) , Daya Houston and Tahirih Justice Center . Directed by Nik Dodani .

In — America's fourth largest city — a community mobilizes to resist a powerful, hate-mongering pastor. This short documentary explores contemporary and historical solidarity among Asian-Americans and other immigrants in the deep South, illustrating how, from the streets of Asiatown to restaurant kitchens to City Hall, the AAPI community of Houston responds to fear, violence, and hate. Featuring TAAF grantee partners , and . Film 5: "Love" - Seattle (Premieres June 28 ): When hate and discrimination is directed at one family, it impacts an entire community. This is a story of how love, empathy, and understanding overcomes hate in Seattle, Washington . Featuring TAAF grantee-partner Chinese Information and Service Center . Directed by Georgia Fu .

"To build a world for AANHPIs to truly belong and prosper, we need to ensure diverse stories and storytellers are at the forefront in entertainment, media, and journalism," said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. "We're proud that TAAF's annual Heritage Heroes special achieves this by increasing storytelling opportunities for AANHPI filmmakers and pairing them with inspiring heroes across the country. This year, we shine a light on individuals who are beacons of hope in the fight against AANHPI hate. We're proud that each film is authentically captured by those behind the camera who bring depth to these narratives through their own lived experiences."

Heritage Heroes is executive produced by Kristen Wong, Brad Jenkins, and Melvin Mar. Other producers include Masum Momaya, Peter Tahk, and Sean Boyle. The special is presented by TAAF, Enfranchisement Productions, and FutureFriends.

Heritage Heroes is a creative, inspiring program that centers heroes from AANHPI communities to share the stories of their work, their world and their wish for the future for a better America. Directed by AANHPI auteurs, the TAAF Heritage Heroes special tells authentic tales of diverse leaders in our community.

TAAF serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander, and violence. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, TAAF mobilizes the community to fight against hate and violence, reclaim our narratives and celebrate our stories through our core pillars of Anti-Hate, Education, Narrative Change, and Resources & Representation. Through our high-impact initiatives, events, and investments in national and local nonprofits, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org.

