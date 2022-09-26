The Asian Cigarette Industry is Expected to Reach $643.5 Billion in 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asian Cigarette Market (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines & Korea): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asian cigarette market is forecasted to reach US$643.5 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period spanned 2022-2026.

Growth in the Asian cigarette market by value was due to increase in youth population, increase in female smokers and the increase in the stress level experienced by the people encouraging more people to smoke, inflation and the increase in gross domestic income driving the prices of the cigarettes thereby increasing the cigarette market value. However, the market growth would be challenged by increasing penetration of illicit cigarette, next generation products and decreasing number of habitual smokers.

Asian cigarette market by volume is forecasted to decline at a negative CAGR of 0.78%, for the time period of 2022-2026. Decline in the Asian cigarette market by volume is expected due to increasing awareness of the health issues which are driving people to reduce the consumption, rise in number of alternate products like NGP, increase in the awareness through education system, and increase in the prices of the cigarette. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing preference of flavored cigarettes and increase in advertising campaigns.

In 2021, the dominant share of market was held by China followed by Indonesia, Japan, India, Korea, Philippines, Malaysia and Rest of Asia.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asian cigarette market.

The major regional markets ( China , Indonesia , Japan , India, Korea, Philippines , Malaysia and Rest of Asia ) have been analysed.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited, ITC, Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International, Imperial Tobacco) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Cigarette

1.1.1 Cigarette - Introduction

1.1.2 Cigarette - Major Components

1.1.3 Cigarette - Construction

1.1.4 Health Hazards of Cigarette Smoking

1.2 Types of Cigarettes



2. Market Analysis

2.1 Asia Cigarette Market by Value

2.2 Asia Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Asia Cigarette Market Value by Country

2.4 Asia Cigarette Market by Volume

2.5 Asia Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

2.6 Asia Cigarette Market Volume by Region



3. Asia Regional Market

3.1 China

3.1.1 China Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 China Cigarette Market by Volume

3.1.3 China Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.4 China Cigarette Market Volume by Type

3.1.5 China Economy Cigarette Market by Volume

3.1.6 China Mid-Priced Cigarette Market by Volume

3.1.7 China Premium Cigarette Market by Volume

3.2 Japan

3.2.1 Japan Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Japan Cigarette Market by Volume

3.2.3 Japan Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.4 Japan Cigarette Market Volume by Type

3.2.5 Japan Cigarette Type Market by Volume

3.3 Indonesia

3.3.1 Indonesia Cigarette Market by Value

3.3.2 Indonesia Cigarette Market by Volume

3.3.3 Indonesia Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.3.4 Indonesia Cigarette Market Volume by Type

3.3.5 Indonesia Machine Made (SKM) Full Flavour Cigarette Market by Volume

3.3.6 Machine Made (SKM) Low Tar Low Nicotine (LTLN) Cigarette Market by Volume

3.3.7 Indonesia Hand rolled (SKT) Cigarette Market by Volume

3.3.8 Indonesia White Cigarette Market by Volume

3.4 Malaysia

3.4.1 Malaysia Cigarette Market by Value

3.4.2 Malaysia Cigarette Market by Volume

3.4.3 Malaysia Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.4.4 Malaysia Cigarette Market Volume by Type

3.4.5 Malaysia Premium Cigarette Market by Volume

3.4.6 Malaysia Aspirational Cigarette Market by Volume

3.4.7 Malaysia Value- For- Money Cigarette Market by Volume

3.5 India

3.5.1 India Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 India Cigarette Market by Volume

3.5.3 India Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.6 Korea

3.6.1 Korea Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 Korea Cigarette Market by Volume

3.6.3 Korea Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.7 Philippines

3.7.1 Philippines Cigarette Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Urban Population

4.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.3 Escalating Stress Issues

4.1.4 Rising Female Population

4.1.5 Swelling Youth Population

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Flavoured Cigarettes

4.2.2 Advancements in Convenience Stores

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Alternatives for Traditionally Smoking

4.3.2 Illicit Cigarette Penetration

4.3.3 Decline of Habitual Smokers



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 India Market

5.1.1 Market Share Comparison - Key Players

5.2 Indonesia Market

5.2.1 Market Share Comparison - Key Players

5.3 Japan Market

5.3.1 Market Share Comparison - Key Players

5.4 Philippines Market

5.4.1 Market Share Comparison - Key Players

5.5 Malaysia Market

5.5.1 Market Share Comparison - Key Players

5.6 Korea Market

5.6.1 Market Share Comparison - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.2 ITC Limited

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.3 Imperial Tobacco

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.4 Japan Tobacco International

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.5 Philip Morris International

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.6 British American Tobacco

6.6.1 Business Overview

