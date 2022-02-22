The Asian Mobile Gaming Industry is Expected to Reach $86.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Gaming in Asia by Technology, Platform, Stakeholder, Connectivity, Sub-Region and Countries 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents must-have research for anyone focused on mobile entertainment and/or VAS applications in Asia. This report represents a comprehensive assessment of mobile gaming opportunities in Asia. It provides insights into the mobile gaming business and analysis of current limitations, challenges, and opportunities.

The report also addresses various demand drivers/factors including: Asian mobile gaming demographic analysis, Asian mobile game-play behavior, game-play preference and projection analysis.Additionally, the report provides a comparative analysis of Asian mobile gaming demography and preferences including: Male vs. Female, Casual vs. Core, "Freemium" vs. Premium, Social vs. Traditional, Tablet vs. Mobile, Smartphone vs. Web Enabled vs. Standard Phone, Regular vs. Irregular, Time and Money Spending dynamics.

Select Report Findings:

Market for mobile gaming in the Asia region as a whole will reach $86.6 billion by 2027

region as a whole will reach by 2027 Market for mobile game publishers and service aggregators in Asia will reach $35.9 billion by 2027

will reach by 2027 WiFi will continue to be the most extensive means of connectivity followed by LTE and 5G through 2027

While male gamers continue to dominate usage, female gamers are growing 60% faster, poised to reach parity within a decade

Mobile gaming business models have experienced a transition from free-to-play to freemium and also a focus on highly successful categories

Smartphones have the greatest user penetration but tablets represent the best user experience that competes well against the console market

Mobile gaming by device type is dominated by smartphone usage as other devices experience substantially slower growth and tablets are losing ground

Major growth drivers are explosion of data enabled mobile devices, F2P revenue model and in-game advertising that includes display banner, interactive, video ads and "advergaming"

Mobile gaming is the fastest growing segment of digital entertainment with roots connected to the console-based platform era building upon lessons learned from the likes of Nintendo DS and PlayStation Portable. Initially, adaptive versions of popular console titles were offered for mobile. Incrementally, entertainment targeted towards smartphones and tablets made inroads, particularly in the casual gaming segment. Today, smartphone-based games lead the mobile gaming industry by users but tablets generate higher rates across paid monetization, micro transactions and advertising.

Mostly casual and non-complex genres are popular on smartphone platforms whereas tablets provide a better user experience due to greater hardware capabilities and a superior user interface. Tablets now represent an attractive mid-core gaming platform as they have started competing substantively with console devices and may overtake them in the near future.

The mobile gaming business has also exploded with emerging revenue models such as free-to-play (F2P), "advergaming" etc. Social and community dynamics are also a revolutionary factor that has enhanced viral growth, user targeting, customer acquisition, and monetization, driving substantial daily average revenue per paying user. The major growth drivers are many and varied including growth of data enabled mobile devices, F2P revenue model and in-game advertising that includes display banner, interactive, video ads and "advergaming" (brand sponsorship).

After acquiring millions of mobile users, gaming companies have realized that the emphasis should be focused on user retention rather than innovation. Therefore, the gaming industry is largely focused upon enhancing in-game experience on a periodic basis rather than creating entirely new games, which have proven to cause a drop in loyal users. In addition, gaming business models have experienced a transition from free-to-play to freemium and also a focus on highly successful categories such as social casino style gaming and real money games.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Gaming Hardware Analysis

3.2 Gaming Software Analysis

3.3 Gaming Service Analysis

3.4 Gaming Management Provider

3.5 Gaming Technology

3.5.1 Action and Adventure

3.5.2 Social Casino

3.5.3 Sports and Role Playing

3.5.4 Strategy and Brain

3.5.5 Arcade

3.5.6 Other Technologies

3.6 Connectivity Analysis

3.6.1 WiFi

3.6.2 Cellular (4G LTE/5G)

3.6.3 WiMAX

3.6.4 Bluetooth/BLE

3.6.5 LPWAN Connectivity

3.7 Mobile Gaming Success Strategy Analysis

3.7.1 Features to Incorporate in Game

3.7.2 Popular vs. New Gaming IP

3.7.3 Mobile Game Production Cost

3.7.4 Successful Gaming IP line Creation

3.7.5 Minimize Marketing and User Acquisition Cost

3.7.6 Use of Monetization Strategies

3.8 Investment Trend Analysis

3.8.1 Second Screen including Mobile Devices and TV

3.8.2 Social vs. Game Network

3.8.3 Gaming Industry Transition and Fragmentation

3.8.4 Gaming Sector and Business Model

3.8.5 Value vs. Volume Regions

3.9 Wearable Gaming

3.9.1 Smartwatch as Wearable Gaming Platform

3.9.1.1 Pervasiveness

3.9.1.2 Interface

3.9.2 Potential Platform Analysis

3.9.2.1 Mind Pirate

3.9.2.2 OBJE (Obscene Interactive)

3.9.2.3 Oculus Rift

3.9.2.4 Sony

3.9.3 Privacy concerns

3.10 Case Study

3.10.1 Grand Theft Auto

3.10.2 Nike and Sports Game

3.10.3 FitBit Casual Gaming

3.10.4 BMW Ultimate Drive App

3.10.5 Angry Birds

3.10.6 Fruit Ninja

3.10.7 Cut the Rope

3.10.8 Kompu Gacha Games

3.10.9 Colopula

3.10.10 Hostess Club Social Game

3.10.11 Social Horse-Racing Game

3.10.12 Smurf Village: Real Virtual Economy Success

3.10.13 Alchemy: Android Title Success Case in Korea

3.10.14 The Human Element

3.10.15 Half the Sky Movement

3.10.16 FoldIt: Research for Mankind and Community Patent

3.10.17 RecycleBank: Community Awareness

3.10.18 Miller Literacy Game: Education and Literacy

3.10.19 SPENT: Poverty Alleviation

3.10.20 Raise the Village: Constructing Village

3.10.21 WeTopia Case: Charities for Children

3.10.22 Charities for Animal: Joy Kingdom Case

3.10.23 Japan and Korea Success Story

3.10.24 Pretty Simple's Criminal Case Lesson

4.0 Mobile Gaming Company Analysis

4.1 Mobile Game Developers and Publishers

4.1.1 Halfbrick: Australia

4.1.2 Capcom: Japan

4.1.3 Electronic Arts: Japan

4.1.4 Namco Bandai: Japan

4.1.5 Gamevil (Com2uS): Korea

4.1.6 Zeptolab: Russia

4.1.7 Square Enix: Japan

4.1.8 Gameprom: Russia

4.1.9 Kairosoft: Japan

4.1.10 Konami: Japan

4.1.11 Disney Mobile: Japan

4.1.12 GREE: Japan

4.1.13 DeNA: Japan

4.1.14 Tencent: China

4.1.15 Mig33: China

4.1.16 Sina Weibo: China

4.1.17 Papaya Mobile: China

4.1.18 Mobygames

4.1.19 Games2Win: India

4.1.20 Hungama Games: India

4.1.21 Nazara: India

4.1.22 Anino mobile: Philippines

4.1.23 Socialpoint: Spain

4.1.24 Agate Studio: Indonesia

4.1.25 Toge Productions: Indonesia

4.1.26 Creacle Studio: Indonesia

4.1.27 Touchten Games: Indonesia

4.1.28 Maximize Games Studio: Indonesia

4.1.29 Tinker Games: Indonesia

4.1.30 Educa Studio: Indonesia

4.1.31 Altermyth: Indonesia

4.1.32 Nightspade: Indonesia

4.1.33 Alegrium

4.1.34 Kidalang

4.1.35 Menara Games

4.1.36 Own Games

4.2 Emerging Publisher Platform Analysis

4.2.1 Sina WeiBo

4.2.2 Tencent Network (Weibo, Qzone and Pengyou)

4.2.3 Renren

4.2.4 Kaixin001

4.2.5 51.Com

4.2.6 Mixi

4.2.7 Cyworld

4.2.8 Yahoo-Mobage

4.2.9 Ameba Pigg

4.2.10 Bebo

4.2.11 Twitter

4.2.12 Amazon

4.2.13 Gaia Online

4.2.14 Badoo

4.2.15 Tagged

4.2.16 Hi5

4.2.17 Habbo

4.2.18 Come2Play

4.2.19 Chillingo

4.2.20 Tencent QQ

4.2.21 KakaoTalk

4.2.22 Line

4.2.23 Tango

4.2.24 Kik Messenger

4.2.25 Zalo

4.2.26 Qihoo 360 Platform

4.2.27 Wandoujia

4.2.28 Baidu App Store

4.2.29 AppChina

4.2.30 D.cn Games Center

4.2.31 Gfan

4.2.32 VKontakte

4.2.33 Yonja

4.3 Application Store Analysis

4.3.1 Google Play Games

4.3.2 iOS Game Center

4.3.3 Facebook Games

4.3.4 Alternative Android Store

4.3.4.1 Slide ME

4.3.4.2 GetJar

4.3.4.3 CodeNgo

4.3.4.4 Apps UK Ltd.

4.3.4.5 Anzhi

4.3.4.6 F-Droid

4.3.5 Alternative iOS Store

4.3.5.1 Cydia

4.3.6 Cross Platform App Store

4.3.6.1 NVidia (Geoforce)

4.3.6.2 Nook App Store

4.3.6.3 Taobao App Market

4.3.6.4 Bemobi International

4.3.6.5 Mobango

4.3.6.6 Appitalism

4.3.6.7 Kongregate

4.3.6.8 Maopao

4.3.6.9 Alternative.To

4.3.6.10 360 Market

4.3.7 OEM Appstore

4.3.7.1 Xiaomi App store

4.3.8 Carrier AppStore

4.3.8.1 One Store Corp.

4.3.8.2 MTNPlay

4.4 Gaming Service Management Providers

4.4.1 WildTangent

4.4.2 iWin

4.4.3 Twitch.TV

4.4.4 Appia

4.4.5 XSplit

4.5 Communication Service Provider Analysis

4.5.1 NTT DoCoMo Japan

4.5.2 KDDI au, Japan

4.5.3 China Mobile, China

4.5.4 China Unicom, China

4.5.5 China Telecom, China

4.5.6 Airtel (Bharti), India

4.5.7 Vodafone Idea, India

4.5.8 SK Telecom, Korea

4.5.9 Telstra Mobile, Australia

4.5.10 Optus Mobile, Australia

4.5.11 Vodafone, New Zealand

4.5.12 MTS, Russia

4.5.13 MegaFon, Russia

4.5.14 Beeline, Russia

4.5.15 Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan

4.5.16 3 Hong Kong

4.5.17 Mobicom, Mongolia

4.5.18 Telkomsel, Indonesia

4.5.19 Indosat, Indonesia

4.5.20 Viettel, Vietnam

4.5.21 MobiFone, Vietnam

4.5.22 Smart Communications, Philippines

4.5.23 Globe Telecom, Philippines

4.5.24 Maxis, Malaysia

4.5.25 SingTel Mobile, Singapore

4.5.26 AIS, Thailand

4.5.27 DTAC, Thailand

4.5.28 DSTCom, Brunei

4.5.29 Lao-telecom, Laos

4.5.30 Metfone, Cambodia

4.5.31 Turkcell, Turkey

4.5.32 Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran

4.5.33 STC, Saudi Arabia

4.5.34 Etisalat, UAE

4.5.35 Cellcom, Israel

4.5.36 BATELCO, Bahrain

4.5.37 Cytamobile-Vodafone, Cyprus

4.5.38 Vodafone, Egypt

4.5.39 Zain, Jordan

4.5.40 Zain, Kuwait

4.5.41 Touch, Lebanon

4.5.42 Q-Tel, Qatar

4.5.43 Omantel, Oman

4.5.44 K'Cell, Kazakhstan

4.5.45 Beeline, Kyrgyzstan

4.5.46 Babilon Mobile, Tajikistan

4.5.47 Uzdunrobita, Uzbekistan

4.5.48 MTS, Turkmenistan

4.5.49 Grameenphone, Bangladesh

4.5.50 Dialog, Sri Lanka

4.5.51 Mobilink, Pakistan

4.5.52 Ncell, Nepal

4.5.53 Dhiraagu, Maldives

4.5.54 B-Mobile, Bhutan

5.0 Country Analysis

6.0 Mobile Gaming Asia Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

6.1 Mobile Gaming Asia Market 2022 - 2027

6.2 Mobile Gaming in Asia by Users 2022 - 2027

6.3 Mobile Gamer Asia Demographic Analysis 2022 - 2027

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnh2hn

