The ASK Method Company and Front Row Dads Partner to Raise $121,000 for Charity

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASK Method Company, an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Company in 4 of the last 5 years, recently partnered with Front Row Dads, a community of 300+ like-minded dads from over 15 countries, to raise $121,000 for the Front Row Foundation. Similar to Make A Wish Foundation, the Front Row Foundation grants kids and adults who have a life-threatening illness the opportunity to attend a live event from the front row.

The ASK Method Company CEO, Ryan Levesque. Front Row Dads and Front Row Foundation Founder Jon Vroman & His Family.

At a recent Front Row Dads retreat, Front Row Dads and Front Row Foundation Founder Jon Vroman announced the new Dad Quiz, donated by ASK Method CEO Ryan Levesque, who is also a member of Front Row Dads. In less than 15 minutes, the 50+ dads in attendance pledged a total of $121,000 for the Dad Quiz, with 100% of proceeds to support the Front Row Foundation charity.

Listen to the full story here: https://askmethod.com/qf22cs09/

"The Front Row Dads community has been transformative for me, upping my game as a father and husband," says Levesque. "We are fathers first and our businesses help support being the best possible dads we can be."

Vroman says the Dad Quiz allows Front Row Dads to have conversations and ask people questions. "It's a beautiful way for somebody to find their way into the group, especially busy guys, because the quiz is so fast. We can help you in 2 minutes to make a difference to your kids."

The ASK Method® Company is a 4x Inc. 5000 company, and was most recently named the #7 fastest growing company in Austin, Texas, and the #50 fastest growing educational company in the USA. The ASK Method® Company is led by an international and diverse team of over 70 men and women around the world who support customers and clients all over the globe. The company and its founders have been featured in some of the largest media publications in the world, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Los Angeles Times, Harvard Business Review and USA Today. CEO and co-founder Ryan Levesque has written two national bestselling books, including Ask, which was named the #1 Marketing Book of the year in 2017 by Inc. Magazine.

Its sister company, Bucket.io, is a SaaS Market Segmentation platform that enables marketers and entrepreneurs to build multi-step Segmentation Funnels including Quizzes, Assessments, Questionnaires, and Surveys complete with branching logic and outcome mapping. Bucket.io was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2021.

