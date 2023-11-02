The Aspen Group's Julie Frantsve-Hawley, Ph.D., C.A.E Appointed to the ADA Foundation Board

Julie Frantsve-Hawley, Ph.D., Executive Director, TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence expands her influence as a new ADAF Board Member

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG – The Aspen Group applauds TAG Oral Care Center (OCC) of Excellence's Executive Director, Dr. Julie Frantsve-Hawley, Ph.D., C.A.E. for her recent appointment to the ADA Foundation Board of Directors (ADAF). This accomplishment is a testament to Dr. Frantsve-Hawley's extensive industry knowledge, demonstrated history of leadership in oral and public health, and passion for serving others. Her dedication to expanding access to care and creating innovative professional education, training, and research opportunities in dentistry will continue to inform her in this new position with the ADA Foundation Board.

"Throughout my career, I have leveraged my history of organizational leadership and expertise to inspire positive change in the healthcare system," shares Dr. Frantsve-Hawley. "I am honored and excited to lend my experience to this new role to further the Foundation's important work in improving access to oral health care and providing assistance to dentists and their families in need."

As the philanthropic arm of the American Dental Association, the ADA Foundation aims to improve access to oral health care through charitable assistance grants, ADAF award programs and the Give Kids a Smile initiative. The Foundation's highly selective nomination process is rooted in key criteria that exemplify a candidate's influence in their own communities, demonstrating a willingness to support charitable organizations and contribute to the fulfillment of ADAF's mission to encourage hope and health in communities in need.

"We extend a warm welcome to our new Board members joining the American Dental Association Foundation Board," says Craig S Armstrong, DDS, MAGD, ADA Foundation chair. "With this new and reimagined foundation, we embark on an exciting journey filled with unlimited possibilities and transformative impact for the dental community."

"From the day that Dr. Frantsve-Hawley joined TAG to lead the Oral Care Center, her dedication to improving the health of our community in partnership with dental professionals has been abundantly clear," said Bob Fontana, chairman and CEO of TAG. "We couldn't be prouder that she'll be bring that experience and passion for dental care and education to bear in this new role on the ADAF board."

In addition to establishing long-term goals and strategic guidance for the first-of-its-kind TAG Oral Care Center, Dr. Frantsve-Hawley adds her ADAF Board position to a running list of impressive committee and board memberships including the American Association for Dental, Oral and Craniofacial Research Annual Sessions Committee Chair, American Association of Public Health Dentistry Board Member, and most recently elected to the IFLOSS Coalition Board in Illinois. Having received recognitions like the 2021 American Association of Public Health Dentistry's President's Award, Dr. Frantsve-Hawley is continuously leaving a lasting, meaningful impact on the industry as a whole.

About TAG – The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and AZPetVet. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group

