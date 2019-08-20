The Assistance Fund Appoints Cleveland Clinic Neurologist Robert Bermel, MD, to Its Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced that Robert Bermel, MD, Staff Neurologist and Director of the Neurological Institute's Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis at Cleveland Clinic, has joined its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bermel to The Assistance Fund's board," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "As a neurologist at one of the leading hospitals in the country and a multiple sclerosis expert, Dr. Bermel will provide invaluable insight into the patient experience. He has extensive firsthand experience caring for people living with life-altering illnesses and will be a fantastic asset to helping TAF work toward achieving its mission."

Dr. Bermel cares for patients, conducts imaging research, and participates in clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic Mellen Center. His current research interests include the dual use of standardized self-administered neuroperformance testing and imaging for both clinical care and large-scale observational research, in addition to running an OCT analysis laboratory for both clinical care and clinical trials.

"The Assistance Fund fulfills an essential mission, ensuring access to treatments for thousands of people whose life is threatened or altered by rare and severe diseases," said Dr. Bermel. "With the help of cutting edge technology, their uniquely committed and knowledgeable team is able to reduce barriers and eliminate uncertainty by closing the financial gaps and helping patients navigate the complexities of the healthcare system."

Dr. Bermel received a medical degree with thesis honors from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He completed neurology residency training and served as Chief Resident at Cleveland Clinic and obtained a Masters in Business Administration at Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 60 programs — each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

