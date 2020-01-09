The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Chronic Granulomatous Disease

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with chronic granulomatous disease. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket costs for treatment, such as copayments, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses, resulting from the condition.

Chronic granulomatous disease, or CGD, is a condition characterized by recurrent, life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections that will differ for each patient. People living with CGD struggle with weakened immune systems. Occurring in roughly one out of every 200,000 people worldwide, this serious and rare disease can lead to liver difficulties and frequent infections.[1]

"We know a CGD diagnosis is life-changing for families," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Lung and skin infections require treatments that are often difficult to access. Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we are able to launch the Chronic Granulomatous Disease Financial Assistance Program and ease the financial burden faced by those seeking treatment."

"For those diagnosed with Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD), medical expenses can be unpredictable and expensive," said John G. Boyle, President and CEO of the Immune Deficiency Foundation. "Support from The Assistance Fund can help ease the financial burden for patients and improve access to life-saving medical care."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 951-2672 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 60 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

