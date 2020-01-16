The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Cystinosis

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund, an independent, charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with cystinosis. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copayments, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses related to the condition.

Cystinosis is an autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disease, resulting from a buildup of cystine in various organs and tissues, which can ultimately lead to severe organ dysfunction. Children experiencing cystinosis need treatment to maintain kidney function, with many eventually requiring a kidney transplant. Cystinosis can have effects on the brain and nervous systems.[1]

"The out-of-pocket costs associated with a cystinosis diagnosis are challenging for our patient community," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to our generous donors, we are now able to help adults and children living with cystinosis to manage the severe implications of this disease."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 951-2670 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

