The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1 - MPS Disease

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent, charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS 1). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical expenses resulting from the condition.

MPS 1 is a rare lysosomal disease affecting multiple parts of the body. The lack of a specific enzyme leads to a growth of glycosaminoglycans and growth in the size in lysosomes, causing an enlargement in tissues and organs. MPS 1 includes Hurler syndrome, Scheie syndrome and Hurler-Scheie syndrome, each differing in their severity. MPS 1 typically begins six months after birth, affecting one out of every 500,000 newborns.[1]

"While the search for a cure continues, TAF's new Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1 Financial Assistance Program aims to eliminate the burden of out-of-pocket costs for families dealing with an MPS 1 diagnosis so they can focus on managing their treatment," said Mark McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund.

"Individuals with MPS 1 face a lifetime of medical interventions to improve their quality of life and slow the progression of the disease," said Terri Klein, President and CEO at the National MPS Society. "Treatment is vital to help prevent irreversible organ and tissue damage, but the high costs associated with care can make it out of reach for many families. With support from The Assistance Fund, more patients with MPS 1 will undergo the treatment regimens that can best preserve their health. We are grateful for organizations like the Assistance Fund who are willing to help with the heavy financial burden felt by our patients."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 267-2054 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the programs available from The Assistance Fund is available at tafcares.org.

