The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Pompe Disease

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent, charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with Pompe disease. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copayments, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses related to the condition.

Pompe disease is an inherited disorder caused by glycogen buildup in cells. The disease affects about one in every 40,000 people in the United States. A mutation in the GAA gene causes glycogen breakdown, leading to Pompe disease. Infants who experience Pompe disease experience muscle weakness, heart defects and a lower than expected weight gain. The disease may not become apparent for some until adolescence or even adulthood, where symptoms are typically milder than those experienced by classic, infantile-onset Pompe disease.[1]

"Pompe disease is a challenging condition that requires costly treatment from an early age," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "The launch of TAF's Pompe Disease Financial Assistance Program will allow people living with this disease to access the treatment they need as soon as possible, regardless of their ability to pay."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 267-2082 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the programs available from The Assistance Fund is available at tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent, charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 60 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

[1] "Pompe disease." The National Institutes of Health National Library of Medicine. (Nov. 13, 2019). Retrieved from: https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/condition/pompe-disease

SOURCE The Assistance Fund

Related Links

http://www.tafcares.org

