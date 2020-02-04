The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Thyroid Eye Disease

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund, an independent, charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with thyroid eye disease. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket costs for treatment, such as copayments, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses, resulting from the condition.

Thyroid eye disease (TED), sometimes referred to as Graves' orbitopathy (ophthalmopathy), is an autoimmune disease of the retro-ocular tissues occurring in patients with Graves' disease. Inflammation and swelling behind the eyes can lead to vision impairment or blindness.1 Though symptoms associated with TED often occur in people living with Graves' disease, the two conditions are separate and distinct. For some people, TED may be an indicator of Graves' disease.

"People living with thyroid eye disease face the risk of vision loss or blindness, making it critical that they have access to the treatment they need," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "The launch of our Thyroid Eye Disease Financial Assistance Program is another example of our unwavering commitment to give people living with life-threatening, chronic, and rare diseases relief and peace of mind."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 928-1145 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent, charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 60 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

