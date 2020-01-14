The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Urea Cycle Disorders

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with urea cycle disorders. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copayments, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses related to the condition.

Urea cycle disorders (UCDs) are hereditary metabolic disorders caused by a deficiency of one of the enzymes in the urea cycle responsible for removing ammonia from the blood stream. For people living with UCDs, nitrogen builds up in the blood, a condition called hyperammonemia, which can lead to severe brain damage, coma, or needing a liver transplant.[1]

"Urea cycle disorders can be fatal if left untreated, yet the cost of treatment can be prohibitive for families dealing with a UCD diagnosis," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "TAF's new Urea Cycle Disorders Financial Assistance Program alleviates the financial burden of treatment, allowing families to access critical treatment."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 951-2671 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 60 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

