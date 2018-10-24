The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy Announces 2018 High Performers List

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) has recognized 54 U.S. and 10 Canadian development organizations as high-performing fundraisers in the health care industry for fiscal year 2017. These organizations are primarily foundations affiliated with nonprofit hospitals or health systems and were surveyed for AHP's 2018 Report on Giving, which provides key industry benchmarks for health care fundraisers. The full list is available at www.ahp.org/highperformers.

High performers are defined in the report as those organizations who represent the top 25 percent in net fundraising returns out of all responding institutions. This means they raised more than $12.4 million in the U.S. and more than $14 million in Canada and represented a median of $27.29 million in the U.S. and $19.61 million in Canada in net fundraising returns.

"We are honored to recognize this group of remarkable organizations and their deep commitment to philanthropy," said Alice Ayres, president and CEO of AHP. "Their results are exemplary – they are delivering an average of $5.50 for every dollar invested in philanthropy, strengthening the relationship their organizations have with their community and safeguarding the future health of people across the U.S. and Canada."

A total of 210 U.S. and 34 Canadian institutions submitted data on their fiscal year 2017 philanthropic activities, with response rates of 23.6 and 25.4 percent, respectively. AHP has sponsored the annual Report on Giving since 1984 and will release the 2018 Report on Giving at the beginning of November 2018. To learn more about the Report on Giving, visit www.ahp.org/reportongiving.

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy was established in 1967 and represents nearly 4,500 development professionals at 2,200 nonprofit hospitals, medical centers, health systems and related facilities internationally. To learn more or view a list of high performers, visit www.ahp.org.

