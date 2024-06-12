The Association for State and Territorial Health Officials Achieves Age-Friendly Public Health Systems Recognition

First National Organization to Achieve Age-Friendly Public Health Systems Recognition

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust for America's Health (TFAH) is pleased to announce that the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) has earned Advanced Recognition through TFAH's Age-Friendly Public Health Systems (AFPHS) Recognition Program.

The AFPHS Recognition Program highlights the efforts of departments of health and public health organizations designed to improve the health and well-being of older people. ASTHO is the first national-level organization to achieve AFPHS recognition.

TFAH is a long-time partner of ASTHO in supporting state and territorial health departments to advance health equity and optimal health for all. ASTHO and TFAH have partnered on healthy aging activities since the inception of TFAH's Age-Friendly Public Health System initiative in 2017, including participating in AFPHS programs and contributing to the development of AFPHS resources.

"ASTHO continues to be forward-thinking in the guidance it provides to its members and partners, including information and resources that enable communities to be better prepared to help their older adult population thrive, said J. Nadine Gracia, M.D., MSCE, TFAH President and CEO. "TFAH applauds ASTHO's commitment to health equity and the many ways that this commitment enhances efforts to improve older adult health."

"ASTHO is honored to be recognized by TFAH," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, M.D., MPH, ASTHO Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is motivated to continue supporting public health departments in elevating their work on healthy aging and older adult health."

Action steps for recognition are based on the AFPHS 6Cs Framework: creating and leading; connecting and convening; coordinating; collecting, analyzing and translating data; communicating; and complementing.

ASTHO achieved AFPHS Advanced Recognition based on multiple activities that are specifically aligned with the AFPHS 6Cs Framework. These include:

Creating and leading – ASTHO develops and maintains resources on improving older adult health and well-being, including technical packages and webinars.

Connecting and convening – ASTHO hosts a learning community to coordinate community-clinical linkages to prevent falls among older adults.

Collecting relevant data – ASTHO provides technical assistance to states in the analysis of their Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data on several areas including subjective cognitive decline and caregiving.

Communicating – ASTHO developed an e-Learning module to support public health agencies in gaining a foundation in healthy aging as a public health issue.

Complementing – ASTHO developed a guide with examples to help states expand their fall prevention strategies.

TFAH's Age-Friendly Public Health Systems initiative is made possible with generous support from The John A. Hartford Foundation.

To learn more about the Age-Friendly Public Health Systems initiative, visit Age-Friendly Public Health Systems - Trust for America's Health (afphs.org)

Trust for America's Health is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public health policy, research, and advocacy organization that promotes optimal health for every person and community and works to make the prevention of illness and injury a national priority. www.tfah.org

The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) supports the work of state and territorial public health officials and furthers the development and excellence of public health policy nationwide. About Us | ASTHO

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. The leader in the field of aging and health, the Foundation has three areas of emphasis: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. https://www.johnahartford.org/

