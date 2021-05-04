The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care Summit Announces Landmark Keynote Presentation by Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Former CMS Administrator Seema Verma

CRANBURY, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is honored to announce that Scott Gottlieb, MD, and Seema Verma, MPH, will be presenting together for a first-time keynote experience at the 11th Association for Value-Based Cancer Care Summit & Educational Program, taking place in New York, NY, on October 13-15, 2021.

Dr. Gottlieb and Former Administrator Verma both have deep experience and insights in healthcare, driven significant change, and have left footprints in the industry. This keynote address will make the AVBCC Summit a can't-miss event.

To learn more about the Summit, please visit: valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2021-summit.

About Our Keynote Speakers:

Scott Gottlieb, MD, is an American physician who served as the 23rd Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Gottlieb's work advances public health through developing and implementing innovative approaches for improving medical outcomes, reshaping healthcare delivery, and expanding consumer choice and safety.

Dr. Gottlieb is an advocate for advancing the health of patients, promoting healthcare access, and driving innovation. Under his leadership, the FDA developed new frameworks for the modern, safe, and effective oversight of gene therapies, cell-based regenerative medicines, targeted drugs, and digital health devices.

Since March 2020, Dr. Gottlieb has been a frequent guest on CBS's "Face the Nation" to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Gottlieb was recognized as one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine, named among the "Most Influential Physician Executive and Leaders" by Modern Healthcare, and chosen by TIME magazine as one of its "50 People Transforming Healthcare."

Seema Verma, MPH, was the longest-serving Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator in modern history. Confirmed by the Senate in 2017, Administrator Verma oversaw health insurance programs for more than 140 million Americans; a budget of $1.3 trillion, almost a third of the federal budget; and over 6,000 employees. She was the architect of CMS's strategic vision, implementing more than 16 tactical initiatives aimed at transforming the American healthcare system to lower costs, improve quality, and increase access.

During her tenure, Former Administrator Verma led federal government efforts to infuse market competition, empower patients, and unleash innovation producing historic reforms. She drove efforts to require price and quality transparency, while ensuring patients have ownership over their portable medical records. Her historic "Patients Over Paperwork" initiative reduced regulatory burden and saved the healthcare system billions of dollars.

Former Administrator Verma served on the White House COVID-19 Task Force, where she led efforts to expand telehealth and remote care opportunities across the healthcare system. She was named the "Most Influential Person in Healthcare" in 2019 and one of the nation's "Top 25 Women Leaders" by Modern Healthcare.

About Our Moderator:

Clifford Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO, Chief Executive Officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), will join the speakers as the moderator of this unprecedented presentation.

As CEO of ASCO, Dr. Hudis' focus is on education, research, and promotion of the highest quality of care by the Society's nearly 45,000 members. Key initiatives include the acceleration of CancerLinQ, ASCO's effort to increase insights and learning from the rapidly accumulating electronic records of routine care provided by clinicians.

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

AVBCC is a 501(c)(6) education organization dedicated to the exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the cancer care ecosystem responsible to ensure optimal care and access is delivered to all patients with cancer. The goal of AVBCC is to inform, educate, and foster exchange of current and future state information between all stakeholders: Oncologists and Hematologists, Nurses, Oncology Nurse Navigators, Pathologists and Geneticists, Pharmacists, Practice Administrators, Practice Managers, Patient Advocacy Organizations, Managed Care Organizations, Insurance Companies, Third-Party Payers, Integrated Health Delivery Systems, Cancer Centers of Excellence, Medical Directors, Pharmacy Directors, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers, Personalized Medicine Providers, Researchers, and, of course, cancer patients.

About Value-Based Cancer Care

Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.

About The Lynx Group (www.thelynxgroup.com)

The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.

TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).

