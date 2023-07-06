The Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Launches Survey Aimed at Identifying Inequities in Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion

MT. ROYAL, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) insertion in a patient is the most frequently performed invasive procedure with up to 90% of those hospitalized requiring a PIVC1.  To address the growing concern of healthcare equity for this procedure, the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) has launched the Vascular Access Equity Patient Survey with the goal of exploring comparative PIVC insertion experiences in diverse patient populations.

Katie Boston-Leary, director of nursing programs at the American Nurses Association, asks you to be part of the solution. Our team is researching the impact of skin tone and race on medical care. Please take 10 minutes to answer our survey.
The multidisciplinary team of researchers believe the survey will provide valuable data that will lead to meaningful changes in vascular access practices.

"There is a need to better understand the patient's experience with IV insertion. This knowledge is critical to improving vascular access procedures and influencing positive patient outcomes," said researcher Judy Thompson, MSNEd, RN, VA-BC™, Director of Clinical Education, AVA.

Equity in vascular access is an emerging topic of discussion.  A recent analysis of nursing educational materials identified a 'blind spot' in textbooks and clinical studies including people with dark skin tones. Healthcare providers, including those inserting PIVCs, lack exposure to learning resources for patients with varying skin tones2.  A literature review revealed a paucity of evidence related to skin tone and vascular access success and or failure.

Highlights:

  • The survey is open to any patient or patient-caregiver in the United States and Canada who has experienced an IV insertion at any time.
  • The anonymous, voluntary survey tackles head on questions around the role race, age, body type, skin tone and education level may have on a patient's experience or experiences with IV insertion.
  • The survey should take about 10-15 minutes to complete.

For more information, visit: www.avainfo.org.

