The Association for Wholesaling Diversity Thanks Our 2023 Sponsors!

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to ensure the ongoing success and recruitment of black financial services professionals on the wholesaling, key accounts, and advanced sales career paths.  For more details, please visit: diversityinwholesaling.org

AWD enthusiastically thanks our 2023 Corporate Sponsors for their generous support of our mission:

  • Strengthening the unique community of black financial-services wholesalers we have built.
  • Developing members of our community for continued excellence in distribution & leadership roles.
  • Advancing members of our community up the vertical of seniority and compensation.
  • Recruiting more members into our community from adjacent career paths and academic institutions.

The 2023 AWD Senior-Level Corporate Sponsors are:

  • Titanium "Mentor" Firms: MassMutual, Brighthouse Financial
  • Platinum "Ally" Firms: Lincoln Financial, TruStage Financial, Jackson Financial, Prudential Financial, T. Rowe Price, Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle, RiverSource
  • Gold "Partner" Firms: Pacific Life, Fidelity & Guaranty Life, MFS Investment Management, Delaware Life, Athene, Apollo Global Management, AMG Funds, Protective Life, Corebridge Financial, Invesco, Franklin Templeton, Equitable, Sammons Financial Group, Symetra, Western & Southern, Touchstone Investments

For more information on AWD Corporate Sponsorship, please visit: diversityinwholesaling.com/partnership.

2024 AWD Corporate Sponsors will participate in the 2024 AWD National Hybrid Career Fair being held on Saturday June 29th, 2024, 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM EDT at the Renaissance Waverly Atlanta Convention Center.

AWD Career Fair Sponsor Firms will be hiring:

  • …for all open positions in all departments.
  • …for office locations locally, domestically, and internationally,
  • …for virtual "work-from-home," hybrid, full-time, part-time, and internship roles.
  • …students, career changers, and experienced finance industry professionals

In-person career fair attendees will meet with talent professionals and hiring managers face-to-face, and submit their resumes directly. Online attendees will meet with talent professionals virtually, in real time, and submit their resumes virtually: diversityinwholesaling.com/resume-upload. Job seekers and students register today: diversityinwholesaling.com/event-details/awd-2024-national-career-fair-atlanta

About The Association for Wholesaling Diversity

AWD is the world's first advocacy group created specifically for black financial services wholesalers. Founded in February 2016, today AWD boasts over 700 members—every black wholesaler, key accounts, and advanced sales professional, at every level, representing every company, channel, region, and product in the financial services industry.

