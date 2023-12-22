The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials Launches Membership Portal

News provided by

The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials

22 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD) announces the successful launch of its Membership Portal, attracting over 130 members. This emphasizes the commitment to advancing diversity in clinical trials. 

The AOD acknowledges the inaugural Black Women in Clinical (BWICR) conference for its role in the Portal's launch, gathering members and building the AOD community. BWICR Founder and CEO, Danielle Mitchell, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with Dr. Jerome Adams and the AOD leadership team in advancing diverse representation in clinical research. 

Diana Foster, Ph.D., President, and Chief Diversity Officer at AOD, shared her thoughts about the rapid response to the Portal launch, with over 130 members. "This reflects the urgent need and shared commitment to addressing diversity gaps in clinical trials. Together, the community aims to make a significant impact on ensuring diverse representation in clinical research," Foster said. 

As the AOD expands, the Membership Portal offers exclusive benefits, providing access to a professional network, information resources, and collaborative opportunities. This community is positioned to drive positive change and contribute significantly to advancing diversity and inclusivity in clinical trials. 

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jeremy Mitchell, MBA 
Director, Business Development 
The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials   
[email protected]
1-989-780-4244 

About the Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD):

The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials is a premier organization dedicated to propelling diversity, inclusivity, and equality in clinical research. Focused on advancing healthcare solutions across diverse populations, the Association serves as a nexus for industry professionals who champion these values.  

SOURCE The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials

Also from this source

Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis and Arab Board for Clinical Research Partner with the Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials

Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis and Arab Board for Clinical Research Partner with the Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials

The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD) proudly announces its newest partners, Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis and Arab ...
Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials Welcomes BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com as a Supporting Partner

Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials Welcomes BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com as a Supporting Partner

The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials proudly announces the inclusion of BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com as our latest Supporting Partner. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.