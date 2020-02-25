The Association of Energy Services Professionals Announces Jennifer Szaro As Its New President & CEO

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening session of its 30th Annual Conference in Anaheim, CA today, the Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) announced that Jennifer Szaro will assume the role of President and CEO beginning April 6, 2020. She replaces John Hargrove who is retiring after more than 40 years in the energy industry and six years of serving as AESP's CEO.

Prior to joining AESP, Szaro was with the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) for five years as its Vice President of Research and Education, leading its content development as well as managing SEPA's extensive portfolio of conferences and educational offerings. Szaro also spent nine years as the Renewable Energy Manager for the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) leading their renewable energy, corporate sustainability and electric vehicle programs. She also conducted applied photovoltaic systems research for eight years as Senior Energy Analyst for the Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC).

Szaro holds a Bachelor of Science Degrees in Environmental Science and Chemistry from Florida International University and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from University of Central Florida. She is a LEED Accredited Professional and serves on the UCF College of Engineering and Computer Sciences as well as the Florida Solar Energy Center Advisory Board. She is also a founding board member of Drive Electric Florida.

In a video introducing herself to AESP members Szaro said, "Working together, we can achieve a cleaner, more efficient and modern grid. I can't wait to get started."

"I am so pleased to see that Jennifer will be leading the good work done here at AESP," said Hargrove. "Among our priorities here is helping our members navigate the transition in DSM as a result of the increasing role of DERs and decarbonization goals, and Jen is the ideal person to lead AESP on this path using her extensive experience and expertise. I can't imagine a better person to take the reins."

Under Hargrove's tenure, AESP launched two new certificate programs -- in DSM program management and impact evaluation. John continued, "With her experience in research and developing educational content, AESP will continue to bring relevant and needed educational opportunities to our members."

