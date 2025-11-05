The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Names Atlantic Packaging President Wes Carter 2025 Individual of the Year

Lowcountry Chapter recognizes Carter for his leadership in sustainability and conservation, helping redefine how private industry can advance environmental restoration

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) South Carolina Lowcountry Chapter has named Wes Carter, President of Atlantic Packaging and Founder of A New Earth Project , the 2025 Individual of the Year. The award was presented during National Philanthropy Day at an awards reception on Tuesday, November 4.

The AFP Lowcountry Chapter honors leaders each year whose generosity and civic responsibility strengthen their communities. Carter joins this group for his innovative approach to business and his deep commitment to the environment, showing that sustainability and philanthropy can work together to create lasting impact.

"National Philanthropy Day celebrates individuals whose generosity strengthens our communities," said Taryn Mason, President of the AFP South Carolina Lowcountry Chapter. "Wes Carter's leadership in conservation and sustainability reflects the spirit of this day and shows how philanthropy can inspire lasting change."

Through Atlantic Packaging's partnerships and his personal advocacy, Carter has helped develop a conservation framework known as "voluntary mitigation offset." The approach calls on businesses to take responsibility for their environmental footprint by investing in the permanent protection and restoration of natural ecosystems, aligning corporate responsibility with environmental stewardship.

Voluntary mitigation offset is a proactive model in which companies conserve forests, wetlands, and biodiversity corridors to balance the physical impact of their operations. Carter and Atlantic Packaging are helping pilot this strategy in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

"Industry creates the largest environmental footprint on the planet, and with that comes responsibility," said Carter. "At Atlantic, we are choosing to act voluntarily to balance that impact. Conservation and sustainability are two sides of the same coin." Carter believes that progress and preservation can exist together when business, conservation, and community leaders work toward a shared purpose.

Atlantic Packaging is a privately held leader in end-of-line packaging systems, materials, and converted paperboard solutions, serving North and Central America for nearly 80 years. With a deep commitment to innovation, performance, and responsible business practices, Atlantic helps brands transition to more sustainable packaging through advanced equipment, high-performance materials, and reliable supply chain support.

A New Earth Project is Atlantic's values communication platform—a movement connecting the global packaging supply chain with brands and consumers who believe business must be in service to life. What began as an effort to eliminate plastic pollution in our oceans, lakes, and rivers has grown into a broader call to action: to design systems and solutions that reflect our duty of care for future generations.

