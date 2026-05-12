The Association of Related Churches Highlights Transformational Partnership with Wesleyan Investment Foundation

The Association of Related Churches celebrates its ongoing partnership with Wesleyan Investment Foundation, expanding financial pathways for church planting and strengthening local churches.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) continues to expand opportunities for church planters through its strategic partnership with the Wesleyan Investment Foundation (WIF), a longtime Vision Partner committed to resourcing the local church. Since the partnership began in 2017, WIF has played a significant role in increasing access to funding, helping church planters launch with greater confidence and sustainability.

The collaboration between The Association of Related Churches and Wesleyan Investment Foundation has proven to be transformational. Over the course of the partnership, WIF has invested $10 million into ARC church planting efforts and provided $830 million in financing to ARC churches. This level of support has opened doors for new churches to secure the resources needed to establish strong foundations in their communities.

Wesleyan Investment Foundation's model is designed to serve both investors and churches. By receiving investments from individuals, churches, nonprofits, and businesses, WIF is able to reinvest those funds into its core mission of supporting local churches through accessible loans. This approach creates a sustainable cycle of generosity and growth, allowing more churches to secure funding for buildings, spaces, and ministry initiatives that bring their vision to life.

As a Vision Partner of The Association of Related Churches, WIF aligns closely with ARC's mission to launch, connect, and equip life-giving churches. The partnership has expanded financial pathways for church planters across the country, ensuring that leaders have both the training and the resources needed to succeed.

This year marks a significant milestone for Wesleyan Investment Foundation as it celebrates 80 years of investing in the Kingdom. The continued collaboration with The Association of Related Churches reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the local church and accelerating church planting for years to come.

Through partnerships like this, The Association of Related Churches remains focused on removing barriers and empowering leaders to build thriving churches that make a lasting impact in their communities.

About The Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global church-planting network dedicated to launching, connecting, and equipping local churches. Founded in 2000, ARC provides assessment, training, coaching, and resources to pastors and church planters, helping them build life-giving churches in communities across the nation and around the world.

Media Contact

The Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com

SOURCE ARC Churches