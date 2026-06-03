The Association of Related Churches Marked a Memorable Moment With the Announcement of the 2026 ARC Conference Giveaway Winners

Church-planting couples from Arizona and Indiana each received surprise $50,000 gifts honoring their faith, perseverance, and radical generosity

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) created one of the most memorable moments of the 2026 ARC Conference with the announcement of this year's giveaway winners. In a powerful celebration of church planting and generosity, two church-planting couples, Pastors Fernando and Nicole Mejia of Social Church in Buckeye, Arizona, and Pastors Matt and Carrie Dilley of Tribe Church in Plainfield, Indiana, were each surprised with $50,000 during a live presentation led by ARC President Dino Rizzo.

The moment took place during the annual ARC Conference, where thousands of pastors, leaders, and church planters gathered for several days of encouragement, training, and vision. During the presentation, Dino Rizzo shared the stories behind both churches and highlighted the values that continue to define ARC after more than two decades of church planting.

Fernando and Nicole were recognized for their courage and perseverance after nearly walking away from the call to plant a church before beginning the ARC process. Instead of giving up, they chose to move forward in faith and launched Social Church in January 2026 as ARC church plant number 1,191. Since its launch, the church has already begun impacting the Buckeye community by reaching people in both English and Spanish. Just weeks after launch, the church celebrated 700 people attending Easter services and 33 salvations.

"You almost quit, and now look what God is doing," Dino Rizzo said during the live presentation. "We are proud of you. We believe in you."

Matt and Carrie of Tribe Church were honored for their long-standing commitment to radical generosity. After launching Tribe Church in 2018 as one of ARC's smallest church launches that year, they made a decision that their size would never determine their impact.

Over the years, they intentionally supported smaller church plants financially and relationally, encouraging pastors who were just getting started. Their church has also become known in their community for serving families in need, including paying electric bills during Christmas so families could keep their lights on during difficult seasons.

"They may have been one of our smallest launches in numbers," Rizzo shared, "but maybe the biggest hearts we've ever seen."

The giveaway was made possible through the generosity of the Association of Related Churches' resource partners, who initially came together to provide $25,000 gifts for each couple. During the live presentation, Dino Rizzo announced that additional donors who had been moved by the pastors' stories chose to privately double each gift, bringing the final total to $50,000 per couple. The funds are intended to support the continued ministry and outreach efforts of Social Church and Tribe Church as they continue serving and impacting their communities.

For more information about the Association of Related Churches and the annual ARC

Conference, visit www.arcchurches.com.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of more than 1,200 new churches globally.

Media Contact:

Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

[email protected]

205.981.4566

arcchurches.com

SOURCE ARC Churches