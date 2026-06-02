The Association of Related Churches Recaps Milestone 2026 ARC Conference in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) recently welcomed thousands of pastors, church leaders, ministry teams, and future church planters to the 2026 ARC Conference, held April 21 to 22 at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The annual gathering marked a significant milestone as ARC celebrated 25 years of church planting and ministry partnership.

The two-day conference brought together leaders from across the ARC network and beyond for worship, leadership development, ministry training, and relationship building. The 2026 conference carried special significance as Charleston is closely connected to the early beginnings of the Association of Related Churches and the vision that helped launch the organization in 2000.

Throughout the conference, speakers reflected on ARC's growth over the past 25 years and the ongoing mission of planting life-giving churches around the world.

The conference featured sessions from several ARC founders and ministry leaders, including Greg Surratt, Chris Hodges, Dino Rizzo, and Rick Bezet, alongside additional pastors and communicators from churches across the country. Speakers addressed topics including church leadership, discipleship, church planting strategy, ministry health, and the future of the local church.

Special guest Brooke Ligertwood led worship during the event, contributing to what many attendees described as a meaningful environment for spiritual encouragement and connection among ministry leaders.

The sold-out event reflected continued interest in church planting, leadership development, and collaborative ministry efforts through the Association of Related Churches network. ARC leaders previously noted that registration for the event reached capacity quickly as churches and ministry teams from around the world planned to attend the milestone gathering.

As ARC looks ahead, the organization says it remains focused on supporting future church planters and strengthening churches through practical resources, leadership development, and ongoing partnerships.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a cooperative network of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds that resources church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. Founded in 2000, ARC provides training, coaching, and financial support to help launch and strengthen healthy churches worldwide. Over the past 25 years, the Association of Related Churches has helped launch more than 1,200 churches globally.

Media Contact

The Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com

SOURCE ARC Churches