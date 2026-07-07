The Association of Related Churches (ARC) Celebrates Successful Church Planter Training Event in Minneapolis

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) gathered future church planters in Minneapolis for its Launch Training Event, providing practical tools, coaching, and connections for healthy church planting.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church planters from across the United States and Canada gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1–2 for the latest ARC Launch training event, hosted at River Valley Church. The two-day training serves as the first step in the Association of Related Churches (ARC) church planting process, equipping future church planters with practical tools, ministry insight, and meaningful relationships as they prepare to launch healthy, life-giving churches.

Designed for leaders who are typically six months to two years away from their launch date, ARC Launch provides foundational training for those sensing a call to plant a church. Throughout the event, attendees heard from experienced pastors, coaches, and ARC staff who shared lessons learned from planting and leading churches in communities across the country.

Participants received training on key aspects of church planting, including vision development, launch team building, community outreach, church governance, branding, fundraising, and maintaining personal and spiritual health throughout the planting journey. The event also created opportunities for church planters to connect with fellow leaders and begin building relationships that will continue throughout the church planting process.

"Every church begins with a leader willing to take a step of faith," said Marc Cleary, Director of Church Planting. "ARC Launch exists to help future church planters gain practical knowledge, build healthy relationships, and receive the encouragement they need as they prepare to bring hope to their communities through the local church."

As the first required step in ARC's church planting pathway, ARC Launch helps prospective church planters understand the process ahead, including assessment, coaching, and access to ARC's resources and support network.

The Minneapolis gathering marked the third ARC Launch event of 2026 and welcomed individuals and couples from diverse ministry backgrounds who share a common desire to reach people with the message of Jesus through the local church.

The next ARC Launch training event will take place September 1–2, 2026, at Daybreak Church in Carlsbad, California.

To learn more about ARC Launch and the ARC church planting process, visit www.arcchurches.com/launch.

About ARC

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a cooperative of independent churches working together to plant and strengthen life-giving churches around the world. Since its founding in 2000, ARC has helped launch more than 1,200 churches globally and continues to equip church planters with training, coaching, resources, and support to help them build healthy churches that reach their communities.

Media Contact

The Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com

SOURCE ARC Churches