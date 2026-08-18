The Atacama Group attends ALCS26 in Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atacama Group (TAG) took part in the inaugural African Logistics and Communications Symposium (ALCS26), held in Addis Ababa from 27 to 31 July 2026. The symposium was co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ethiopian National Defense Force and brought together delegates from 40 African nations alongside senior military leaders, logistics and communications specialists, and industry representatives from across Africa and the United States.

ALCS26 merged two longstanding events, the West Africa Logistics Conference and Africa Endeavor, into a single continent-wide forum for the first time. The theme this year was "Forging Partnerships, Driving Innovation, and Enhancing Collective Readiness", with an emphasis on connecting African partners to practical, sustainable solutions and on the role of public-private partnership in building regional capability.

TAG was represented by Co-Founding Partner Ali Khatau, Senior Advisor Nadir Shah, and colleague Nicolai Swanepoel. TAG had a booth in the combined industry exhibition hall, where it set out its bulk fuel storage projects at Damerjog in Djibouti and at Walvis Bay in Namibia, together with the corridor distribution, truck ports and last mile delivery that connect them to landlocked markets inland.

TAG met with several members of AFRICOM senior command, alongside delegates and officials from across the continent.

"The region needs an efficient flow of fuel; TAG is well positioned as an American company to do this. We aim to service regional needs including Ethiopia and Ethiopian Airlines via our fuel tank farm in Damerjog Port - Djibouti. Our fuel tank farm on the west coast in Walvis Bay Port - Namibia is geared at supplying the demands of Botswana, Zambia and Southern DRC for local consumption and supporting the rare earth mines in the region."

— Scott Lewis, Founder & Executive Chairman, The Atacama Group

About The Atacama Group

The Atacama Group is an American-founded infrastructure and resources company operating across Africa. TAG develops bulk fuel storage and corridor logistics, built to United States specification, connecting coastal terminals at Damerjog in Djibouti and Walvis Bay in Namibia to landlocked markets inland. Through TAG Mines & Minerals the group also holds critical mineral interests on both coasts. TAG has offices in Maryland, Djibouti, Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

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SOURCE The Atacama Group