U.S. Firm TAG to Build 300-Million-Litre Fuel Hub at Walvis Bay

Strengthening Southern Africa's Energy Security

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atacama Group (TAG), a U.S.-based energy and infrastructure enterprise, has announced plans to develop a 300-million-litre fuel storage facility at the Walvis Bay New North Port. This project marks one of the largest private energy infrastructure investments announced at the port to date and will significantly expand the port's capacity to import, store, and distribute refined fuels across Southern Africa. Website Link

The facility is designed to function as a strategic Atlantic gateway for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), improving the reliability and efficiency of regional fuel supply chains. Currently, many countries across the region rely heavily on imported refined fuels that must travel long distances before reaching inland markets. By positioning large-scale storage and distribution capacity at Walvis Bay, TAG aims to shorten logistics routes, reduce transport bottlenecks, and strengthen fuel security for industries that depend on stable energy supply, including mining, transport, and manufacturing.

The development also highlights the growing economic partnership between the United States and Namibia, particularly in infrastructure supporting energy, logistics, and critical minerals supply chains. U.S. Ambassador to Namibia John Giordano emphasized the broader regional importance of the project, stating:

"The TAG fuel storage project is a critical step in developing the Southern Africa energy and transportation logistics corridor from the Port of Walvis Bay into the SADC region. As an American company, TAG is helping advance the infrastructure vital to supporting our critical minerals and energy security objectives in Namibia and the region".

TAG is working in partnership with the IIB Group, a diversified international investment and banking group with operations across East Africa, the Middle East, West Africa, and the Caribbean, most recently, opening a Representative Office in Ethiopia. The consortium is represented by KRL International, a consultancy in Washington DC.

TAG Chairman Scott Lewis said the development reflects the region's growing demand for resilient energy infrastructure. "Walvis Bay is uniquely positioned to serve the energy needs of the interior," Lewis noted. "By expanding storage capacity at the port, we can connect global fuel suppliers more directly with Southern Africa's industrial and mining economies".

According to TAG, the project will support local employment, technical skills development, and long-term infrastructure growth, while helping position Walvis Bay as a key logistics and energy hub for Southern Africa.

Scott Lewis, Chairman of The Atacama Group, is a Maryland-based entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience in global supply chains, infrastructure development, and cross-border trade. Through TAG, he has focused on developing large-scale logistics and energy platforms that connect ports with inland markets across Africa, supporting regional trade, industrial growth, and more resilient supply corridors.

SOURCE The Atacama Group