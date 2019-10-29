The Athene Group Completes Firm-Wide Rebranding as Skience

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athene Group, a technology services and product innovator, today announced the completion of its rebranding as Skience. The name change reflects the organization's strategy to evolve its business to better meet industry requirements while creating a foundation for new opportunities for growth under a single brand.

Sanjeev Kumar, CEO, said, "This rebranding effort is an important milestone for our firm. We have always operated as one company, but maintaining two brands often made it difficult for the audience to understand what we do. With this firm-wide transition to Skience, we now are able to present ourselves as a united firm that supports the digital transformation of the financial services industry through the delivery of leading-edge products and services."

The Skience product is designed for wealth management organizations ranging from large-scale enterprises to smaller RIA firms. It integrates wealth management technology tools with an elegant, CRM-centric solution that helps firms grow their business and improve efficiency through workflows tailored to advisors, investors and operations staff. The upcoming December release of the product includes, among other functions, an enhanced client portal and advanced multi-account opening with a single e-signature experience for investors—a distinctive feature of Skience that sets the product apart from competing technology solutions.

Skience Consulting facilitates the digital transformation of financial services firms through business process improvements, data management, integrations, and CRM implementation services. Skience Consulting has successfully assisted several financial services organizations, across multiple sub-verticals, in their respective digital transformation initiatives.

"This rebrand affords us a unique opportunity to be able to engage new audiences and better communicate Skience's value to the industry," said Chief Revenue Officer Nedra Barr. "We have received tremendous support and positive feedback on our new visual identity and website from our clients and partners. We look forward to collaborating further with fellow industry leaders to strengthen our alliances and develop new levels of integration for the benefit of our clients."

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. The company offers consulting and implementation services, as well as an industry-leading, enterprise-class digital platform that provides wealth managers an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

