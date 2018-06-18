The Athens Stock Exchange and the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce Host the 7th Greek Investment Forum, "Greece: Back on the Path to Growth"

The Forum and investment roadshow are part of a larger initiative aimed to inform the U.S. business community about the significant new investment opportunities that have emerged in Greece and the types of enacted legislative, economic and structural reforms employed to foster growth and create a positive investment climate. As part of the initiative, select participants will also present Greece's economic outlook and investment case to various decision makers and high-level government and business leaders in Washington (June 20-21) and Chicago (June 21-22).

The Greek Delegation will be led by the Athens Exchange Group's Chairman George Handjinicolaou and CEO Socrates Lazaridis and the President of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, Simos Anastasopoulos. Accompanying them will be Greece's Alternate Minister of Economy & Development, Alexis Charitsis, and the U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, Geoffrey Pyatt, both whom emphasize the strong commitment of both governments to fosterer closer economic ties and business relations between the two countries.

Additional participants include: Lois Lambrianidis, Secretary General for Strategic and Private Investments, Ministry of Economy and Development; Ioannis Brachos, Secretary General for Economic Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Charalampos Gotsis, Chairman, Hellenic Capital Market Commission; Elias Athanasiou, Chief Executive Officer, Enterprise Greece; and Aris Xenofos, Chairman, and Riccardo Lambiris, CEO, of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund.

The Forum is supported by leading Greek and international market participants. Gold Sponsors include: Alpha Finance; Axia Ventures; Citi; Eurobank Equities/Auerbach; Grayson; Euroxx Securities; Investment Βank of Greece; LXM Group; Marco Polo Securities; Morgan Stanley; ΝΒG Securities; and Piraeus Securities. Silver Sponsors include: Deloitte and the law firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP. The public relations sponsor for the event is U.S. based corporate communications agency Public Worldwide.

A list of the 23 listed companies participating at the Forum in New York could be found below.

1. ADMIE HOLDING 2. AEGEAN AIRLINES 3. ALPHA BANK 4. ATHENS EXCHANGE GROUP 5. AUTOHELLAS 6. EUROBANK 7. FOURLIS 8. GEK TERNA – TERNA ENERGY 9. GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC 10. HELLENIC PETROLEUM 11. HELLENIC TELECOM (OTE) 12. IKTINOS HELLAS 13. MLS 14. MOTOR OIL 15. MYTILINEOS 16. NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE 17. OPAP 18. PIRAEUS BANK 19. PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY 20. PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION (DEI) 21. SARANTIS GROUP 22. THRACE GROUP 23. TITAN

About the Athens Exchange Group

The Athens Exchange Group (ATHEX Group) operates the Greek cash and derivatives markets. The Group offers trading in stocks and derivatives through the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX); clearing through its subsidiary ATHEXClear; and settlement and registry services through its subsidiary Hellenic Central Securities Depository. Through the Hellenic Corporate Governance Council – collaboration with the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises – the Group provides corporate governance expertise and monitors the implementation of the Hellenic Corporate Governance Code.

As of June 2018, the Exchange has 203 listed companies, a market capitalization of €54.3bn, an average daily turnover of €69.3m and an average daily trading volume of 49.6m shares. The exchange has attracted significant capital flows from abroad; more than 64.6% of the total market capitalization is in the hands of international investors, who on average are responsible for 55.1% of trading activity by value.

ATHEX was listed on the Athens Stock Exchange in August 2000; it was fully privatized in 2003. Today, ATHEX has a market capitalization of €287m.

About The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest and most active American chambers in Europe. It was established in 1932 to promote economic and business relations between the United States and Greece. It is a wholly autonomous, not-for-profit organization and receives no subsidy from any government body. With a corporate membership today of some 1.000 companies operating in Greece, that include American companies doing business in Greece and major Greek enterprises doing business in or with the U.S., the Chamber continues to encourage and facilitate trade, investment and professional partnerships from both sides of the Atlantic. The Chamber is a fully accredited member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C. and affiliated with the European Council of American Chambers of Commerce (ECACC).

Media Contact:

Stacy Dimakakos

Public Worldwide

Phone: 917-981-5501

Email: stacy@publicworldwide.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-athens-stock-exchange-and-the-american-hellenic-chamber-of-commerce-host-the-7th-greek-investment-forum-greece-back-on-the-path-to-growth-300667557.html

SOURCE The Athens Stock Exchange